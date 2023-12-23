the Academy of Digital Industries and Tether Invest in the Future of Digital Education

Tether Operations Limited (Tether), the company behind the first and most widely used stablecoin, USDt, has announced a strategic investment into the Academy of Digital Industries.

The investment, made during the Series-A funding round of the Georgia-based education platform, marks a new chapter in Tether’s commitment to advancing digital knowledge and skills.

The academy of digital industries: A hub of progressive education

Founded in June 2018, the Academy of Digital Industries has quickly established itself as a leading force in digital education. With a focus on online workshops and masterclasses, the Academy offers a diverse range of courses in Design, Engineering/Programming, Marketing, Business, and more. Its innovative approach to education, moving beyond traditional methods, has attracted nearly 20,000 graduates, delivering nearly 1,900 classes to date.

Tether’s investment in the Academy is not just financial but also strategic. By partnering with the Academy, Tether aims to broaden its educational offerings to include Bitcoin, stablecoins, peer-to-peer technologies, and AI. This collaboration will leverage Tether’s global network and expertise in modern payment and communication domains, providing students with hands-on experiences in rapidly evolving industries.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “Tether is a strong believer in financial freedom, freedom of communications, and freedom of education. High quality, accessible, and unbiased education is one of the most important pillars for the future of humanity”. He further added that Tether’s investments in education across various disciplines align with its long-term goals of promoting financial freedom and innovation globally.

Tether’s educational initiatives in Georgia

In addition to the investment, Tether has been actively involved in educational programs in Georgia. The company recently completed its first educational program titled “Mastering The Blockchain,” in collaboration with the Academy of Digital Industries, the Georgian Agency for Innovation and Technology (GITA), and the Business and Technology University. This intensive course educated students on the fundamentals of Bitcoin, blockchain, and peer-to-peer technologies.

Furthermore, Tether played a pivotal role in the Plan ₿ Summer School in Lugano, Switzerland, which saw participation from nearly 80 students from 28 countries. The program featured guest lecturers including Paolo Ardoino (CEO of Tether), Mathias Buus (CEO of Holepunch), and other notable figures in the blockchain industry.

The collaboration between Tether and the Academy of Digital Industries is a testament to Tether’s dedication to education and its role as a leader in the blockchain industry. They are paving the way for a more inclusive and educated digital future by joining forces. As the world continues to embrace digital technologies, initiatives like these are crucial in equipping the next generation with the knowledge and skills to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Conclusion

Tether’s strategic investment in the Academy of Digital Industries signifies a major step in bridging the gap between digital technology and education. The collaboration not only enhances the learning opportunities for students worldwide but also underscores Tether’s commitment to fostering innovation and financial literacy in the blockchain space. As these educational initiatives unfold, they are set to play a pivotal role in shaping a more informed, skilled, and digitally savvy generation, ready to navigate and contribute to the evolving landscape of digital industries.