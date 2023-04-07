Tectonic Price Prediction 2023-2032: Will TONIC reach $1?

The crypto sphere is growing exponentially and currently boasts over 17,000 projects, with several others coming up daily. Tectonic is one of the new blockchain projects with prospects in the digital economy. Investors and traders are already asking questions about the reliability of the Tectonic price predictions, and we attempt to answer them with this Tectonic Price Prediction.

What’s on the horizon for TONIC? Tectonic is a cross-chain money market at the heart of Cosmos and Ethereum, empowering users to earn passive yields on their Cosmos and Ethereum-based assets and to get access to instant crypto-backed loans. Early last December 2022, the Tectonic Ambassador Program was launched.

Additionally, to provide more long-term incentives to users, they have launched Auto Vaults Emissions, which allows the automatic deposit of at least 60% of earned TONIC into a Maturity Vault of an owner’s choice. You may try this and get juicy rewards.

How much is TONIC (Tectonic) worth?

The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #4144, with a live market cap of not available. The circulating supply is not available and a max. supply of 500,000,000,000,000 TONIC coins.

We will examine the Tectonic network, its native token, past price analysis, developments, and price predictions for the coming years.

What is Tectonic?

Tectonic is an algorithmic-based decentralized non-custodial money market protocol that allows users to access instant loans as liquidity borrowers or earn passive yield by supplying assets. The architecture and design of the Tectonic protocol are based on Cronos blockchain technology, making it interoperable with the ATOM and ETH blockchains. The Tectonic platform launched in late 2021, and it shares similarities with popular Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms.

The Tectonic protocol aims to provide users with seamless and secure digital currency money market functionalities. Tectonic users can borrow liquidity from the market by providing collateral that exceeds the value of the borrowed asset. They can also provide liquidity to generate passive income. The returns on assets deposited by Tectonic liquidity providers are based on dynamic rates dictated by market demands.

Tectonic benefits include:

Users can access other cryptocurrencies for ICOs or bonding without liquidating their original coins.

Traders can take crypto loans for short-term trading or farming opportunities.

TONIC holders can earn interest by providing assets to the Tectonic protocol without actively managing their assets.

According to the Tectonic roadmap, it will add more tokens in Q1 2022 to significantly increase the list of tokens supported for borrowing and lending. Cosmos-based assets and other top-priority EVM-compatible assets will make up the list.

What is $TONIC?

The native token of the Tectonic protocol is $TONIC, which powers the ecosystem’s incentive program. TONIC has a total supply of 500 trillion tokens. The somewhat ridiculous supply of the token has generated skepticism among potential investors. However, the development team has reiterated its asset’s good spread.

Since the launch of the Tectonic project, TONIC’s market price has seen significant growth because of the development of the network. The Tectonic project has garnered interest from stakeholders in the crypto space and was recently onboarded by the cross-chain DeFi dashboard, Ape Board, because of its value. VVS Finance is another protocol that supports the Tectonic platform. In addition, the surges and growing interests in TONIC are also due to the network’s substantial token giveaways.

Native token distribution

According to Tectonic tokenomics, 23 percent of TONIC’s supply is allocated to the protocol team. This allocation has a vesting period of 4 years and a daily release clause. Also, the project development team has earmarked 13 percent or 52.5 trillion tokens for ecosystem-related initiatives, partnership development projects, advisory teams, etc. In this case, there is no stipulated vesting schedule, and the tokens will only be released for activities according to the growth of the Tectonic ecosystem.

Community incentivization gets a whopping 50.9 percent of TONIC’s total supply. Members who partake in community activities and protocol operations receive participation incentives, including mining and staking rewards paid out in another equivalent token.

TONIC token allocation from Tectonic

TONIC allocates 0.1 percent of its total supply to airdrops, and the remaining 13 percent is reserved for network security and maintenance, such as security audits, infrastructure upgrades, etc. Security and maintenance allocation also has no vesting schedule and is unlocked upon protocol launch.

Tectonic Price History

According to the historical data obtained from Coinmarketcap, Tectonic (TONIC) got listed on December 23, 2021, with an opening price of $0.000004027 and a trading volume of $7,695,883. TONIC reached its ATH of $0.000004029 on the same day. A few days later, the token experienced a sharp decline in trading volume and price due to massive selloffs and the general plunge in the crypto market.

By January 24, 2022, the price of TONIC had bottomed to its all-time low (ATL) level at $0.0000004014. Over 30 days, TONIC initially showed a bullish momentum as the coin reached a maximum price of $0.000001903, after which its value began declining.

Its 7-day price movement has been quite bearish, with the token’s price reaching as low as $0.0000008913.

What affects the price of Tectonic?

Just like with any other asset, the price action of Tectonic is driven by supply and demand. These dynamics are influenced by fundamental events such as halvings, regulations, adoption by companies and governments, cryptocurrency exchange hacks, and other real-world events.

When making a Tectonic forecast, many traders also try to monitor the activity of TONIC “whales,” entities, and individuals controlling large amounts of TONIC. Since the Tectonic market is relatively small compared to traditional markets, “whales” can cause a big stir and influence Tectonic’s price movements.

New Developments In The Tectonic Ecosystem

Tectonic was recently listed on CoinMarketCap and Coingecko. The team prominent this announcement a few hours ago on Twitter.





Tectonic was listed on @coingecko and @CoinMarketCap.









Another significant development in the Tectonic ecosystem is the partnership with WalletConnect. It is essential to know that WalletConnect allows users to communicate securely between their own choice of wallet with Tectonic.





WalletConnect is integrated into Tectonic. WalletConnect allows users to communicate securely between their own choice of wallet with Tectonic.













Tectonic Price Analysis

The price predicts that Tectonic’s price, which decreased to $.000000164 today, will increase. Over the preceding 24 hours, the bears were successful in drawing a thin downward trend line for the price function. The strong downtrend line helped the price rise later today to a high of $0.0000001675. Tectonic is currently selling at $0.0000001661 with the bears in control of the market.

Over the coming months, it is likely that the Tectonic currency will trade in an upward channel, and break out from the triangular pattern which indicates further upward momentum.

Tectonic Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

The Cryptopolitan Tectonic Price Predictions provide a thorough analysis of the potential worth of the cryptocurrency. (TONIC). Our team of knowledgeable experts meticulously examines the situations and factors influencing Tectonic prices using their in-depth knowledge of the market.

The highest price is anticipated to reach $0.00000025 in 2023. The currency is expected to gain value and hit its five-year high price of $0.00000158. Future prospects and possibilities are excellent for Tectonic. Let’s look at the price evolution of the TONIC token through time.

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 0.00000021 0.00000022 0.00000025 2024 0.00000030 0.00000031 0.00000037 2025 0.00000043 0.00000045 0.00000052 2026 0.00000063 0.00000065 0.00000076 2027 0.00000092 0.00000095 0.00000109 2028 0.00000132 0.00000136 0.00000158 2029 0.00000188 0.00000194 0.00000232 2030 0.00000271 0.00000279 0.00000327 2031 0.00000394 0.00000405 0.00000472 2032 0.00000586 0.00000607 0.00000685

Tectonic Price Prediction 2023

Our Tectonic price prediction for 2023 is a maximum value of $0.00000025. The Tectonic price should be around an average of $0.00000022 and a minimum value of $0.00000021 for the same year.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2024

Our Tectonic price prediction for 2024 is predicted to reach a maximum of $0.00000037, which might mark a turning point for the cryptocurrency. Shortly, both are expected to pull back to a minimum price of $0.00000030 and an average price of $0.00000031.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2025

Our Tectonic Price prediction for 2025 shows that the Tectonic token prices will increase from their current price. We expect to see the coin reach a minimum price of $0.00000043 with an average price of $0.00000045 and hit a high of $0.00000052.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2026

Our Tectonic price forecast for 2026 is expected to hit a maximum price of $0.00000076. The average price of the coin is predicted to be $0.00000065, with a minimum price of $0.00000063.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2027

Our Tectonic price prediction for 2027 is a maximum price of $0.00000109. The coin is expected to hit its lowest price at $0.00000092. The average trading price of the currency is expected to be $0.00000095.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2028

Our Tectonic price prediction for 2028 is anticipated to skyrocket, reaching a maximum of $0.00000158. A minimum price of $0.00000132 is also probable, and the prices could retrace soon to reach an average price of $0.00000136.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2029

Our Tectonic price prediction for 2029 shows that the Tectonic could have a bull run, and the price could undoubtedly rise and attain a maximum price value of $0.00000232. Although the price is seen to rise from the previous year, the coin will have to experience a minimum price of $0.00000188 and an average trading price of $0.00000194.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2030

Our Tectonic price prediction for 2030 is expected to hit a high of $0.00000327. For the same year, we anticipate that Tectonic will cost an average of $0.00000279 and a minimum of $0.00000271.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2031

Our Tectonic price prediction for 2031 is a maximum of $0.00000472. For the same year, we anticipate that the price of Tectonic will range between a low of $0.00000394 and keep a constant average of $0.00000405.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2032

Our Tectonic price prediction for 2032 expects the Tectonic to reach a minimum price of $0.00000586, an average of $0.00000607, and it is expected by the end of the year to have reached a maximum price of $0.00000685.

Tectonic Price Prediction by Coincodex

By April 11, 2023, the value of Tectonic is anticipated to fall by -2.42% and reach $1.620e-7, based on Coincodex’s most recent price estimate. The Fear & Greed Index is currently displaying 63, while our technical indicators indicate that the current attitude is bearish. (Greed). In the past 30 days, Tectonic has experienced 5.18% price volatility and 5/30 (17%) green days. Coincodex Tectonic forecast indicates that this is a horrible time to purchase Tectonic.

In the best-case scenario, if TONIC pricing follows Facebook growth, the price projection for 2026 is $0.000004296. The estimate for 2026, if Tectonic followed Internet growth, would be $4.928e-7.

Tectonic Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

Digitalcoinprice has predicted significant growth for Tectonic (TONIC) in the near future. The cryptocurrency is projected to reach a maximum price of $0.000000358 in 2023, followed by even higher maximum prices of $0.000000598 in 2025, $0.000000754 in 2026, and potentially $0.00000122 in 2029. By 2032, TONIC could reach a maximum price of $0.00000319. These projections suggest that TONIC may be a highly profitable investment option for those interested in long-term cryptocurrency growth.

Tectonic Price Prediction by Industry Influencers

The future price of Tectonic is currently anticipated to rise and reach higher highs in the approaching years. According to cryptocurrency analysts at Crypto University, the Tectonic is anticipated to reach a high of $0.00000026 by the end of 2023 and later hit a high of $0.00000094 in five years.

Tectonic Price Prediction 2023

Conclusion

Tectonic is a blockchain platform that enables developers to build decentralized applications. The platform is built on the TONIC blockchain, a fork of the Ethereum blockchain. Tectonic has its own native token, called TONIC, which is used to power the platform and its applications. It is listed in major crypto exchanges like crypto.com.

According to our projections and the industry experts, Tectonic seems to be a good long-term investment. Do remember, however, that cryptocurrencies are volatile, and thus the prices could rise and fall sharply. We advise you to do your own research before making any investment decisions.