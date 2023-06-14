Sound.xyz harmonizes with Ethereum layer-2 optimism for music NFTs

TL;DR Breakdown

The "V Buterin" song about the Russian-Canadian inventor is now available for free NFT minting to interested parties.

Optimism, an Ethereum Layer-2 currency, has been included in the workings of the Sound.xyz music NFT platform.

The popular music NFT platform Sound.xyz recently announced the addition of support for Ethereum Layer-2 Optimism, which has piqued the interest of both musicians and crypto fans. This advancement opens up new opportunities for musicians and fans to engage with and trade music NFTs more efficiently and cost-effectively.

These issues will be mitigated by including Layer-2 Optimism on Sound.xyz. Layer-2 solutions intend to improve the Ethereum network’s scalability by allowing certain transactions to perform off-chain, decreasing congestion and fees. Optimism, in particular, is a key Layer-2 technology aimed at providing near-instant transaction confirmation while drastically lowering gas costs.

Sound.xyz adds layer-2 support

As part of the historic occasion, the music NFT platform Sound.xyz has added support for the Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), which pays homage to Vitalik Buterin, the multibillionaire inventor and co-founder of Ethereum.

Vitalik Buterin, a co-founder of Ethereum, has been recognized by the music NFT platform Sound.xyz with a Eurodisco dance track dubbed “V-Buterin.” Notably, the song is accessible to the general public until June 19 at 7:00 PM. The Web3 music platform Sound.xyz offers it as a free-to-mint non-fungible token (NFT) for interested investors and enthusiasts in the NFT field.

Over 27,000 people have received the song’s free NFTs; more will be available over the next five days. Optimism (OP) co-founder Ben Jones and Gigamesh, the fictitious co-founder of the Web3 music platform, have both praised the decision.

Congrats to @soundxyz_ for launching on my favorite L2!



I was honored @ben_chain asked if I would help spice up his latest masterpiece to celebrate the occasion, which is an ode to the very first Etherean, @VitalikButerin



Enjoy❤️ https://t.co/gLMb0JA9Kk pic.twitter.com/ZasAFl5U3o — GIGAMΞSH (@Gigamesh) June 12, 2023

For the Ethereum blockchain, Optimism is a Layer-2 (L2) scaling solution. It’s also important to note that Jones is popularly known as “Weird ETH Yankovic.” The project’s two founders have collaborated to pay respect to Vitalik Buterin with a song centered on the billionaire inventor from Russia and Canada.

The song tells the story of Vitalik Buterin’s exploits and life path, from his humble beginnings to his quick ascent to popularity as the creator of the Ethereum network and an enduring figure in the crypto world.

The song opens with the line, “A brilliant man was born in Russian long ago.” Despite having a perfect 4.0 GPA, he left school.

The song then recounts Buterin’s quick ascent to fame as the man who created the Ethereum network and won the admiration of the cryptocurrency community. Of course, there have been significant changes from the original track; for example, “V Buterin” is now referred to as “Ain’t no Charles Hoskinson,” presumably as a compliment, as opposed to the “Rasputin” chorus’s description of the enigmatic Czarist hypnotist as “lover of the Russian Queen.”

Sound.xyz promotes music NFTs with optimism integration

In a statement on June 12, Sound.xyz tried to explain the song’s existence by claiming that it was scaling past the Ethereum mainnet to provide compatibility with Optimism. According to the release, the connection would lower fees for music platform users who wish to sell their tracks on the blockchain. In the process, they will also profit directly from the audience.

NFT collectors can help their preferred musicians directly thanks to the music NFTs. The onchain provenance will also be a tangible demonstration of fandom, ushering in many additional benefits.

Music NFTs create new OPportunities for artists to have unprecedented ownership and control over the distribution of their work, granting them full ownership of the relationship with the fans that support them.https://t.co/ZTsecEMGGu — Optimism (✨🔴_🔴✨) (@optimismFND) June 12, 2023

The soundtrack has already enthused community members, with one user praising Gigamesh for his demonstrated ability to change the course of music.

On the collectors side: not only do music NFTs allow collectors to directly support their favorite artists, but onchain provenance brings proof of fanhood, opening the door to a variety of collector perks.https://t.co/kIkY7w48qk — Optimism (✨🔴_🔴✨) (@optimismFND) June 12, 2023

Adopting Ethereum Layer-2 Optimism by Sound.xyz is a significant development for music NFTs. With the help of this integration, artists and collectors will be able to fully participate in the thriving world of music NFTs thanks to increased scalability, lower costs, and improved user experience. We anticipate seeing even more cutting-edge solutions that unite blockchain technology with the music industry as the NFT market develops, creating new opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and value exchange.