San Francisco‘s crypto project Solana crypto launch has been announced by global exchange firm, Binance. After listing the crypto, the firm announced in a tweet that Solana launch comes with a bounty of $50,000 SOL worth.

The new Solana crypto is a performance scale oriented blockchain network that can complete around 50,000 transactions in a second without sharding.

Complete 5 tasks to receive $20 in SOL token

Binance posted on its website the Solana rewards to be shared with SOL token with no listing fee. In another Twitter announcement, Binance said people who complete certain tasks would earn SOL token worth around $1,000. It said the first 1,000 persons to complete all five tasks would receive a reward of $20 in SOL token.

📢 Complete tasks and earn up to $1,000 in @solana $SOL tokens! The first 1,000 people to complete all 5 tasks will earn a guaranteed reward of $20 in #SOL tokens. It pays to be fast:

➡️ https://t.co/xccLBEUgfN Get your #Binance Referral ID:https://t.co/7kDjyhis8W https://t.co/nWRgpWBXIj pic.twitter.com/ud4KLk4xIo — Binance (@binance) April 7, 2020

However, the first ten persons that would complete four out of all five tasks will get SOL token of $100, and the first to complete all five would get 1,000 worth SOL tokens.

According to the announcement, the Solana crypto launch bounty tasks are :

Read the primer and complete the Solana Quiz at the bottom of the page Join the Solana Telegram Follow Solana on Twitter Subscribe to the Solana Newsletter Refer a friend who completes the Solana Quiz.

Beyond Solana crypto launch, Binance recent exploit

Binance as one of the leading crypto exchange firms in the crypto industry has recently taken certain steps to improve its operation, products, and services. In what is seen as an attempt to broaden its audience base, the firm acquired a leading crypto data website, CoinMarketCap.

Although the amount expended on the takeover was not disclosed, however, Binance is believed to have spent around or more than $400 million as per media reports.

The takeover was confirmed by both Binance and CoinMarketCap in several Twitter posts.