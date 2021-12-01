TL;DR Breakdown

• The Klapcoin token could offer financing solutions for the film industry.

• Mogul Productions is ranked as the first company to develop cinema-based DeFiFi solutions.

Cryptocurrencies hit the big screen after the launch of Klapcoin, a utility token that seeks to finance the film industry. The crypto was developed by French actress, director, and producer Sarah Lelouch, who also carries the legacy of her father Claude Lelouch, a famous director in France.

According to Lelouch, the cryptocurrency will enter the world of cinema and be used for films and production. The French director believes that the cryptographic space will adapt perfectly to the cinema, and simultaneously the film industry can be financed in the best way.

Cryptocurrency Klapcoin seeks to represent French cinema

Since her youth, Sarah Lelouch, who has been attached to the cinema, believes that integrating cryptocurrencies with cinema would be a good alternative. The director seeks to collect over $2 million in adoptions after the Klapcoin launch. Lelouch believes that the token will reach the ears of major investors in France motivated to use it for various operations focused on cinema.

Some details suggest that Klapcoin is a cryptocurrency that will finance the film industry following increased adoptions or volatility of the virtual market. Lelouch indicates that the film industry needs fresh ideas to help it earn extra money.

The token will finance the movies depending on the decisions made by a group of moviegoers in the region. These films will be selected by their genre, format, nationality, and category previously analyzed.

Cinema within the crypto space

Although Lelouch’s idea looks refreshing to the naked eye, it’s not a novelty in the crypto space. This would show that France did not rank top among countries that have sought to link cryptocurrencies to the film industry.

In previous months, a finance company based its operations on decentralized films or DeFiFi from Toronto has offered similar services. The Mogul Productions project, which created the DeFiFi solutions, aims to link directors with movie fans through decentralized solutions and virtual auctions. Mogul compares its Stars token with crypto enthusiasts, which is trading at $0.1492, up 17.32 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Although Klapcoin does not offer a system as complete as the Mogul project, it may grow in its developments over the weeks. Cryptocurrency could be part of many film directors’ solutions to make money through the virtual market.

Klapcoin also comes at a tense time for the French film industry, which has lost more than €400 million since last year. France is one of the many countries affected at the cinema level since the COVID-19 pandemic entered. However, with these developments, France may recover by offering the best solutions for the industry.