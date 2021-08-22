TL;DR Breakdown

Australians who get inoculated to get $3 Bitcoin giveaway

Millionaire sponsoring giveaway says it is his way to help the world get back to normal

Fred Schebesta, a 40-year-old blogger, a local millionaire in Australia, has said he would sponsor a Bitcoin giveaway for locals who go and receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

He announced the Bitcoin giveaway during an interview with radio host Kyle Sandilands. The radio host performed the song ‘Get Vaxxed Baby’ last month to convince locals to take a coronavirus vaccine.

The millionaire promised a $3 Bitcoin giveaway for those who have gotten the vaccine in the past and those who would receive it in future.

Get Vaxxed Baby and get your Bitcoin giveaway

This was the mantra of the millionaire as he revealed his plans to doll out Bitcoin gifts for those who receive the vaccine.

“I’ve had this crazy idea right now – I’ve never spoken about this. We’re going to give everyone in Australia, he said.

However, before Australians can get the BTC gift, they would have to apply for the offer and do a few things. One is to download the Finder app and present proof of vaccination. Once that’s done, the digital asset would appear in their wallets.

Less than 50 percent of the Australian population over 16-years-old has at least one coronavirus shot, while those who have received both doses are about 27 percent. Roughly, if the entire Australian population are to get vaccinated, the millionaire would part with nearly half of his $110M fortune to uphold his promise.

The 40-year-old will have to distribute around 75 million USD if everyone takes advantage of the offer. It is worth noting that Schebesta, who is sponsoring the Bitcoin giveaway, is also very bullish on Bitcoin. He predicted recently that the asset would hit $255,000 by 2025.

In the real sense, the millionaire simply encourages Australians to get their COVID vaccine in the country. The millionaire said it is his way to help the world get back to normal.