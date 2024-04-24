Samsung Galaxy S25 to Feature Google’s Next-Gen AI Model

The Galaxy S 25 series function of Samsung is already been apt for the exhibit market, which is carried out by its relationship with Google which integrated the Gemini Nano 2 AI model. This is how Samsung reinforces its brand philosophy as an innovative market leader, making its signature smartphones richer, better, and more representative of elite technology performance that other brands haven’t been able to come close to.

Partnership with google

The reports indicate that it is Google’s Nano 2 AI engine that will play a significant role in facilitating the introduction of the new Galaxy S25 lineup of smartphones by Samsung, one of the first ones with such an innovation.

This association signifies a business agreement that is setting the pace both for Samsung and Google to stay in competition through the utilization of AI for mobile product development. Cho Cheol-min, who presents as the managing director of Samsung Electronics’ LSI division team, announces this.

This was during the semiconductor forum on 17/4 when he was presenting about the addition of the Gemini nano 2 to the Galaxy S25 range of smartphones a territory related to modem AI that will be unblocked for buyers. Building on a cornerstone of the highly successful Gemini Nano, which was featured as a new AI model in Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24 Unit, the AI chip has now been predicted to deliver higher efficiency and performance. Google’s AI has always been high on its agenda so it will be impossible to keep up with Gemini Nano 2’s achievement in the on-device processing of data which every mobile user can enjoy.

Ramping up AI development with Exynos chips

The list of its plans to expand the size of its Exynos AI Studio and Exynos AI Stack teams, the agility of Samsung in AI research and development is also manifest., With a workforce size of 200 now, these teams are no doubt, a critical force that pushes the boundaries of AI technology that are utilized on Samsung’s Exynos chips. Providing for the acceleration of development efforts and an upgrade of the next generation features the plani of the Exynos will involve increasing its AI workforce to make future Exyonos chips a reality among them including the Exynos 2500 expected to power the Galaxy S25 series in the subsequent year. The role of Samsung in the semiconductor chip market is explored in-depth in the bulk of this discussion.

Thus Samsung’s chip strategy combination with the latest AI features in flagship smartphones can also influence itself. Although Samsung deployed the Snapdragon 8 chips for the Galaxy S23 range, it is looking to use its own Exynos 2400 chip for the Samsung S24 model, again. The move of AI priorities in Exynos chips shows that Samsung might go for branded processors’ reputation and as a result, Samsung’s ecosystem might get more Galaxy devices with Exynos chips in the long run.

Release and announcement timeline

Samsung’s partnership with Google and the subsequent introduction of the Gemini Nano 2 processors are not just the news of the day but are what make people’s curiosity continue to build up the official announcement of the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones that will be launched sooner than what we are expecting. Following last year’s announcement of the first-generation AI model known as Gemini Nano, speculations are mounting that Google may introduce Gemini Nano 2 along with the Pixel 9 series which are rumored to hit the stores in October. The 2025 flagship of Samsung, the Galaxy S25 is expected to exhibit the maximum efficiency that the Gemini Nano 2 can offer, hence being an example of AI-enabled smartphones’ future for years to come.

The upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is built to utilize Google’s Gemini Nano 2. Artificial Intelligence technology is indeed a breakthrough in smartphone technology evolution. Featuring superior AI at the heart of its technology, the Galaxy S25 will surpass your wildest imaginations of what a mobile device can do by integrating a powerful user experience that defies limits known in today’s world of smartphones. During the process of AI development and strategic partnerships, Samsung holds a firm stand as a breakthrough performer. It creates a revolution in the mobile industry through the launch of the Galaxy S25 with a clear intent to simply stay head above the rest.

This article originally appeared in Android Police