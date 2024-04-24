Navigating AI Regulatory Landscape

The broadening employment of artificial intelligence (AI) in all corners of life, raises the issue of regulation that must carefully balance all stakeholder considerations. As a leader in enterprise software, Salesforce is a voice for a balanced lens, which provides the opportunity to create something different and novel, yet the safeguards are also in place.

Striking the right balance

In the Washington DC complex, where the cogs of policymaking converge, Salesforce executives are having substantive conversations about AI governance. The White House‘s Executive Order on AI driving the efforts and the opportunities to work on a detailed whitepaper from the Senate are very encouraging for the giant tech company to hope for actions before the swarm of this year‘s election season takes over completely.

In his opinion, Hugh Gamble, vice president of Salesforce federal affairs, says there is a roadmap to be followed, but the law still needs to be legislated by Congress. The major worry is that without a collaborative attitude in the management of each federal agency, there is a high likelihood that different agencies would have different sets of rules, hence, a fragmented and possibly dysfunctional regulatory framework.

What we are in right now is a period where each of these agencies is quickly ramping up as fast as they possibly can and trying to get to a place of competency with looking at their own internal work in the future, but also how they will handle it so far as they are a regulatory agency.

Collaborative efforts in AI regulations

Complementarity is one of Gamble’s key tasks for stakeholders, including government agencies, Congress, and industry players like Salesforce. Hence, when they work together and utilize similar terminologies or a common understanding of the technology, they tend to listen to each other, communicate, and learn from one another.

With the market share and level of responsibility that comes with being a major player in the enterprise software space, the basic premise calls for increased accuracy and truthfulness, something that companies with the ability to “maintain high speed while making mistakes and correct them later” cannot afford. This means that Salesforce, like others, is at the forefront of the AI benefit vs control debate, supporting a risk-based framework.

Gamble’s origins are directed towards a federal direction, but he still acknowledges the value of joint engagement between global entities in the AI regulation framework.Salesforce believes that the regulation of AI is based on the risk management where the AI is applied on an informed and specific basis. The Game suggested a regulatory environment of these AI tools that would take in account the risks that may occur besides the utilities of these tools by using the opportunity of applying levels of scrutiny that are appropriate for the potential harm to the public.

According to Gamble, the purpose would be to draw up a framework of regulations that supported rather than frustrated innovation and prevented potential exploitation. In his opinion, “we don’t want to put the brakes on creative innovations.” He sets the tone for the famous saying, “Say it with a needle, not a gun.”



This article was sourced from computerweekly.