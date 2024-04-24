A New Dawn: Leading Web3 Data Infrastructure Provider Syntropy Rebrands To Synternet

Gibraltar, Gibraltar, April 24th, 2024, Chainwire

In a move that underscores its evolution and reiterates a commitment to powering the future of Web3, Syntropy has today announced that it is rebranding to Synternet.

The change will be reflected not only in a visual transformation, with a refreshed logo, color palette, and website design, but also through deeper alignment with the advanced technology developments happening behind the scenes.

By aligning the platform’s outward identity with its technological advancements and strategic vision, Synternet positions itself as a bonafide Layer-1 blockchain that powers data infrastructure vital for a unified, composable Web3 landscape.

“Synternet isn’t just a rebrand; it’s a declaration of our bold vision for the future of blockchain,” said Daniel Haudenschild, CEO of Synternet. “By providing the data infrastructure for Web3, we’re laying the foundation for a more open, interoperable, and innovative decentralized web.”

CTO Jonas Simanavicius echoed these comments, adding: “Our engineering team has been heads down building the technology to make the Synternet vision a reality. We couldn’t be more excited to invite the world to build and scale their dApps on our network in the coming months.”

Importantly, the transition from Syntropy to Synternet will not affect the $NOIA token held by users, which remain operational on the Ethereum network without requiring any action from token holders for now.

Following the rebrand, Synternet promises several key developments in the months ahead, which form part of the Monaco phase of its 2024 Q2 roadmap. These include:

The launch of the Synternet Blockchain on mainnet, establishing a robust infrastructure for real-time, cross-chain data streams.

The introduction of a fully operational token bridge between Ethereum and Cosmos, facilitating seamless value transfers.

Significant enhancements to improve the publisher and developer experience, simplifying participation and innovation on the network.

Syntropy was initially founded to transform how data moved across the internet by utilizing blockchain technology. As the Web3 ecosystem evolved, the need for interconnected blockchains gradually became apparent. Synternet is the culmination of this evolution, and with the arrival of mainnet, its transformation into a powerful Layer-1 project that links isolated chains into a synchronized, interoperable network that powers the data economy is complete.

To this point, the Web3 Data Layer has built a talented team of 50+ Web3 professionals while its community has grown to almost 100,000 members across various social media platforms. Over 16,500 token-holders also support its vision and leading blockchain-focused VCs have pledged $10 million in funding.

About Synternet:

Synternet is a blockchain that powers modular, interoperable data infrastructure across all major chains. At its core lies the Data Layer, a protocol serving as the customizable execution layer between blockchains. Its AEAs (Autonomous Economic Agents) empower developers to build composable, use-case-specific applications that can execute on any data from any chain. Synternet has secured the backing of prominent Web3 investors, including Polygon Ventures, CMCC, Faculty Group, Moonrock Capital, HV Capital, and many others.

To learn more about Synternet: website | Twitter | Docs

Marketing Manager

Emilis Klybas

[email protected]



