Riot Blockchain: crowns a new director

Riot Blockchain crowns a new director who has a phenomenal background. The director’s appointment was so profound that what followed was the surge of share prices by 50%.



The new director is Hubert Marleau, who was the former director of Toronto Stock’s listing committee. Mr. Marleau has a wide range of regulatory experience with Riot as he was once the governor for Vancouver Stock Exchanges and Montreal.



The new director has an incredible resume of academic achievements as he is currently the chair of the University of Ottawa’s lecture series.

The appointment occurred at a time when Riot experienced solid share prices. The company had closed at $6 after opening at $4.10. The organization outran Bitcoin by around 20%.



Riot has climbed by almost 500% from $1.22. Such an incline in share prices has not been seen since the cryptocurrency bullrun, which occurred in 2018.



The colorado based company was looking for a new director because their former Canadian director Remo Mancini left. The mining firm has made many significant moves this week that could have also contributed to the share price rise.



The company also bought a $17.7 million-dollar per 8,000 unit of the new Antminer S19 Pro mining rigs for Bitcoin to extend their capacity. Purchasing the new rigs could be their way of competing with their rival mining firm Marathon Patent Group.



Marathon Patent Group is trying to secure the title of ”Top miner in North America”.