Google Pay will now come with a digital wallet. Via a press release, the giant company reveals its partnership with the Citi Plex Account.

The partnership that the tech giant has formed means that Citibank clients can access their accounts straight through the tech giants paying service. The Plex account will not need people to host a minimum balance for their account to run, and clients will also not suffer from being in overdraft.

The online banking experience does come with monthly fees. The CEO of US Citibank, a consumer banking platform, Ananda Selva, said they are hoping to make everything easily accessible through a mobile device.

Mr. Selva said that the company had been undergoing their journey with the tech company for just about a year. The CEO continued that they have been able to go 100% digital and in a way that is different from regular banking.

Mr. Selva said that the Citi Plex account was unique for ensuring that its clients had a comfortable and personal online experience. Jane Fraser, Citi president, and CEO said that the partnership would trigger a surge of new clients.

Miss. Fraser said that the collaboration would help their bank go to new heights. The Citi president justified that they are unlocking new ecosystems and going deeper into their current relationships.

Miss Fraser also believes the move will draw in a whole new, diverse, and vast clientele.