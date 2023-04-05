RevoFi leads the charge for decentralized cloud infrastructure with revolutionary A.I. capabilities and far-edge computing￼

RevoFi has positioned itself as a prominent player in the cloud computing industry by delivering affordable and accessible solutions while spearheading a revolution in this field. The company takes pride in its A.I capabilities, versatile revenue generation, flexible business models, and cost-effective cloud solutions. Despite these impressive achievements, it’s the A.I. capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson Nano that truly set RevoFi apart as the frontrunner for A.I. large language model training and applications.

With these premises, RevoFi is leading the charge for decentralized cloud infrastructure. The infrastructure is the beginning of democratizing and decentralizing the internet, providing consumers and businesses with the future of A.I. large language model training and applications.

Notably, RevoFi recently announced that it’s building the world’s first and largest distributed A.I. computer. This will provide the new GPU cloud platform for LLMs (large language models – ex., ChatGPT) and other high-value workloads that are A.I. in-demand services.

RevoFi is not just a device company but a solution to democratize and decentralize the internet, offering a multi-phase approach to deploy today while building for the future. The RevoFi devices provide high-speed WiFi 6 mesh connectivity that automatically connects anywhere RevoFi is present, making the devices and network consistent in delivering a simplistic approach to onboarding for NFTs, crypto, and DeFi.

In addition, RevoFi provides businesses with three flexible business models for financing, revenue share, and payout in their choice of currency or currencies. The devices and network offer a 50% reduction in cloud costs and a 15-35% reduction in bandwidth costs, making it an affordable solution for businesses looking to access the revolutionary edge cloud infrastructure.

RevoFi blockchain protocols

In the past 12 months, the company has achieved significant milestones, including completing device development for the initial deployments and technical trials, launching the salt stack mainnet for all backend cloud microservices, and closing a 20,000 B2B deal for the years 2023 and 2024. RevoFi has also deployed blockchain protocols, microservices, and other high-demand workloads that would see a substantial cost benefit by switching to the RevoFi cloud.

The team is set for every challenge and ready to serve everyone satisfactorily. According to Justin Caswell: “Revolutionizing the future of cloud computing, RevoFi’s advanced technology and unique business model bring accessibility and affordability to the masses. With a focus on A.I. capabilities and edge computing, RevoFi is leading the charge for decentralized cloud infrastructure.”

The global edge computing market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 38.9%, with a total available market of $11B in 2022 and $155.9B in 2030. RevoFi’s far-edge computing segment represents a serviceable obtainable market of $1.1B in 2023 and $14.5B in 2030.

Interestingly, RevoFi’s revolutionary new offering, Cipher Army NFT Device Staking, provides consumers and businesses with a novel way to earn from their WiFi and the device’s resources that enable edge cloud applications and services. This offering gives access to the staking platform and more through purchasing a Cipher Army digital collectible trading card (NFT), allowing users to earn Revos (RVS) and other tokens.

Further, the Company is in an ongoing process to onboard Chainlink to allow earning of LINK tokens on a RevoFi device. This makes the Company the world’s first mining hardware for Chainlink. The company also plans to add BTC Lightening, Akash, and over 50 other protocols to increase revenue earnings and bring true decentralized edge cloud to the global market.

The team at RevoFi is passionate about decentralizing cloud infrastructure and making it accessible to everyone worldwide. The Company is the beginning of the infrastructure to democratize and decentralize the Internet, providing consumers and businesses with the future of A.I. large language model training and applications.

Moving forward, the Company has plans to onboard more A.I. tools and applications, and complete additional features such as prplMesh for commercial WiFi offload programs, and enterprise-grade networking. With these plans in place, the Company is set to become a game-changer in the cloud computing industry.

About RevoFi

RevoFi is a device company that provides novel edge cloud infrastructure for consumers and businesses to earn revenue from their WiFi and device resources. By enabling edge cloud applications and services, the company reduces cloud costs by up to 50% while providing advanced services for personal use and enterprise clients. The founder, Justin, has over 20 years of experience in communications, system architecture, automation, and entrepreneurship and has been working on building a national cloud native 5G wireless network. He uniquely bridges technology and business use cases at almost all scales, across disciplines, and with depth.