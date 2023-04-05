The Fast and The Furious creator team partners with Polygon on a new racing franchise

Polygon Labs, a blockchain protocol provider, has joined forces with Feature, an entertainment studio and technology company behind The Fast and The Furious movie, to create a new racing franchise called Lollipop. The intellectual property will bring together streaming film/TV, gaming, and professional sports into one experience. David Ayer (The Fast and the Furious, Training Day) and Chris Long of Cedar Park Studios are writing and producing the project.

The partnership with Polygon Labs will power Lollipop, which is being billed as a unique content experience involving elements of episodic streaming, gaming, and professional sports; allowing audiences to actively participate in a narrative-driven racing circuit through tech-enabled gamification. The recent deal follows other collaborations between Polygon and Immutable.

“We’re ecstatic to be working with Polygon Labs on this game-changing project, Lollipop,” said Feature CEO Steven Ilous in a statement. “Polygon technology will form an essential part of the experience as we bring this next-generation storytelling project to people all around the world.”

The release of Lollipop marks a major milestone in bridging the gap between content and technology and is set to revolutionize entertainment experiences as we know them. With Polygon Labs at its core, audiences can now look forward to an immersive and interactive experience like never before.

Polygon Labs announced today that Feature, a technology-driven media company, is ushering in a new era of storytelling. The project leverages Polygon blockchain technology to create multi-dimensional content experiences centered around creators and their communities, incorporating gamification, artificial intelligence, user-generated content, and ownership into their projects.

Feature has already seen great success, partnering with Netflix to lead a campaign for Love Death + Robots that leveraged its technology. The studio is behind the successful Huxley graphic novel franchise, which includes an upcoming feature film produced by Ari Arad of Arad Productions, and partnered with Hollywood studio BRON Studios to produce Gossamer, featuring Forest Whittaker and Vera Farmiga. Also, Feature even licensed proprietary technology to Coinbase last year.

Now, the company is collaborating with Cedar Park Studios, an independent film studio founded by David Ayer and Chris Long. The pair will be spearheading the narrative portion of their upcoming Lollipop experience. Currently, Cedar Park is producing The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham, with Ayer directing and Long serving as a producer.