Stellar Lumens price analysis is bearish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $0.300.

The strongest support is available at $0.252.

The Stellar Lumens price analysis for January 10, 2022, appears to be following a downwards movement, with a probability of a reversal soon. The price has been fluctuating heavily for the last 48 hours. On January 8, 2022, the price started rising from $0.248 to $0.258; however, the price slightly declined the next day. On January 9, 2022, the price went from $0.258 to $0.253 but showed a positive movement right after. The price went from $0.258 to $0.260, which is the current price for XLM.

XLM/USD 4-hour price analysis: Market entering a squeeze

The Stellar Lumens price analysis reveals that the market’s volatility follows a somewhat downwards direction. This signifies that the XLM/USD values subject to change will fluctuate in the direction the volatility moves; less volatility means the XLM price is less prone to experience variable change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.264, which serves as the strongest resistance for XLM. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.252, which represents the strongest support for XLM.

The XLM/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, which indicates a bullish movement. The market’s momentum shows positive signs. The XLM/USD price path appears to be following a downward direction, indicating that the trend will shift soon.

XLM/USD 4-hours price chart source: Trading view

The Stellar Lumens price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46, which means that cryptocurrency falls on neither the undervalued nor the overbought side. The RSI appears to be following a straightforward, stable approach that reflects the value of the cryptocurrency remaining stable. The dormant RSI score is caused by the buying activity equal to the selling activity.

Stellar Lumens Price analysis for 1-day: XLM tries for a trend shift

The Stellar Lumens price analysis indicates that the market’s volatility follows a dormant trend. This means that the price will likely remain constant until the volatility fluctuates. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.300, which serves as the strongest resistance for XLM. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.248, which represents the strongest support for XLM.

The XLM/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, which indicates that the market is bearish. The bears currently dominate the market but might soon lose this control to the bulls as they are coming strong. The XLM/USD price path can be observed moving upwards, giving caution to the bears.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart source: Trading view

The Stellar Lumens price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42, which means that XLM shows no signs of being undervalued or overbought. The RSI appears to be following a straightforward, stable approach causing the XLM/USD price to remain stable until the RSI fluctuates. The buying activity is equal to the selling activity, which causes the RSI score to be dormant.

Stellar Lumens Price Analysis Conclusion

Careful observations from the Stellar Lumens price analysis have deduced that the bears control the market. The price has been struggling for $0.264 for a while. However, the price even struggles at the $0.262 mark now. The price charts’ deductions indicate that a reverse trend is inevitable; when that happens, the bulls will reclaim the market and raise the price significantly.

