Former OKX exec Rachel Conlan joins Binance as Vice President of Global Marketing to drive expansion

Binance, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has appointed Rachel Conlan as its new Vice President of Global Marketing. The move comes as the company looks to bolster its shrinking market share and expand its reach in the crypto space. Conlan, who previously held the position of Global Head of Brand and Partnerships at rival exchange OKX, brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Conlan’s appointment aims to strengthen Binance amid regulatory scrutiny

Conlan’s primary objective at Binance is to help the company reach one billion users, a significant increase from its current user base of over 128 million. In an interview with The Block, Conlan outlined her threefold focus: celebrating the existing Binance community, attracting new users, and resonating with non-believers and cynics. She believes emotional connections with a broader audience are crucial for driving crypto adoption and ensuring the industry’s continued success.

As Vice President of Global Marketing, Conlan will oversee Binance’s marketing teams at both global and regional levels. She will report to Yi He, Binance’s co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer. Additionally, Conlan will be responsible for managing and expanding Binance’s brand collaborations, which include partnerships with influential figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo and The Weeknd. Her previous experience at OKX saw her spearhead successful partnerships with Manchester City F.C., McLaren Racing, and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Conlan’s appointment comes at a critical time for Binance, as the exchange has faced regulatory challenges and a decline in market share. The company, along with its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, was sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) earlier this year for allegedly operating an “illegal” exchange with a compliance program deemed inadequate. To navigate the growing regulatory scrutiny, Binance recently promoted Richard Teng as the head of regional markets, excluding the U.S. Teng, a former leader at the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Global Market, is seen as a potential successor to CZ.

With Conlan’s extensive experience and expertise, Binance aims to reinforce and expand its position as a trusted leader in the cryptocurrency industry. Her role will involve pushing the boundaries of marketing efforts, engaging untapped demographics, collaborating with policymakers, and connecting with influential industry figures. Conlan’s strategic contributions and leadership will drive broader awareness and adoption of digital assets as the crypto landscape evolves.