Jack Dorsey endorses pro-Bitcoin candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president in 2024

TL;DR Breakdown

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter and current CEO of fintech firm Block, has officially endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. Dorsey took to Twitter on Sunday, sharing a video clip of Fox News’s Harris Faulkner interviewing Kennedy under the title “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024.” Alongside the clip, Dorsey added the comment, “He can and will,” indicating his support for Kennedy’s candidacy.

He can and will https://t.co/zrKLc2BKhz — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

Kennedy’s pro-Bitcoin stance and rising support pose challenges for Biden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, has a distinguished career as an environmental lawyer and prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice. In recent years, he has gained attention for his controversial views on COVID-19 vaccines, expressing concerns about their safety and advocating for more rigorous testing and regulation.

Kennedy’s interest in Bitcoin was piqued by the Canadian government’s crackdown on truck drivers protesting lockdowns by freezing their bank accounts. At the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, he pledged to protect the right to hold and use Bitcoin if elected president, emphasizing its potential as a bulwark against government and corporate intrusion.

While Kennedy’s presidential campaign gains momentum, recent polls reflect varying levels of support for the candidate. In a Fox News national poll, he garnered 16% support in the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination race, with current President Joe Biden leading at 62%. A CNN poll showed Kennedy with 20% support, while Biden maintained a lead with 60%.

There is currently a heated competition for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump leading the pack. Recently, Instagram restored Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s account after it was previously banned for violating Covid-19 guidelines. A spokesperson for Meta, Instagram’s parent company, stated that they restored access to Kennedy’s account since he is now actively running for president of the United States.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Kennedy’s pro-Bitcoin stance and Dorsey’s endorsement add an intriguing twist to the political landscape, making it a race to watch in the coming months.