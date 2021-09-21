TL;DR Breakdown

Quant price analysis shows, price devalues again after brief interval.

QNT/USD reaches the $296 mark.

Support is still standing strong at $271 point.

The Quant price analysis is showing that the cryptocurrency value is going down again after a brief upturn. The price is traveling downwards and has covered the $296.34 mark till now.

The bulls secured a considerable amount of momentum during the span of last week, but the bears have restricted the price from going higher. The bearish momentum is building up gradually and further downfall is to be expected in the upcoming time period.

QNT/USD 1-day price chart: Chances of progression appear as price takes flight to $296

The one-day Quant price analysis is giving bullish signals as the price has recovered after a downtrend today. The price has now reached the $296 value and is expected to cross it soon if the odds remain favorable.

The moving average (MA) is at a higher position than the price and is standing at $348.22 for the 1-day price chart. The volatility has decreased significantly as well, which means that the future holds high chances for bullish survival.

QNT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

As the volatility has decreased today, the upper Bollinger band is showing its value at $445 and the lower Bollinger band is holding at the $204.54 value. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has managed to remain at the neutral level and is at 50 in the 1-day price chart.

Quant price analysis: Price levels down to $296 after getting rejected

The 4-hours Quant price analysis is predicting a loss in coin value after the price dropped down to the $296 level today. The last week underwent severe pressure from the bears, and even today they have been successful in turning down the price.

The moving average that has been observed throughout the week is $299.12, slightly above the price level. While the Bollinger bands are retaining their average value at the $328.6 mark at the time of writing.

QNT/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

Moreover, the upper Bollinger band value has slid down to $386 whereas the lower Bollinger band has moved towards the $271.3 level. The RSI score might go down the under-sold limit soon as it has decreased to 36.42 today.

QNT/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

The technical indicators chart for Quant price analysis is giving a neutral indication because the bulls and the bears are balancing each other out through their efforts. There are seven indicators present at both the selling and buying positions, while the remaining eight indicators are at the neutral position.

The moving averages indicator is giving a bearish signal as the selling rate has increased during the day. There are six indicators on the selling mark, four indicators on the buying, and only one indicator at the neutral mark.

The Oscillators are showing bullish signs as the price has increased in the last four hours. There are seven indicators on the neutral level, three at the buying and one on the selling level.

Quant price analysis conclusion

It can be deferred that the situation is clearing up for the bears as the QNT/USD price has been pushed down to the $296.34 limit. The downgrade has impacted the coin price negatively as more sellers are reaching the market now as compared to the buyers. But, if the support level remains secure at $271.3, bullish momentum can be revived as well.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.