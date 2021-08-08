TL;DR Breakdown

Messi set to join PSG

PSG fan token surge on Messi news

Fan token may surge more after Messi seals PSG deal

Upon report that football superstar Lionel Messi will join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for free after his Barcelona exit, PSG fan token began to surge, surging above $40.

Since the speculation that the Barcelona forward was going to join the French club, PSG fan token has rallied from thereon.

The token went from around $21.95 on Thursday to a three-month high of $44.97 on Sunday, as reports continue to indicate the move to PSG. The price surge saw PSG climb over 100 tokens within the last few days.

However, the price surge does not come as a surprise as the entire crypto market is in a bullish season.

The only surprising thing about the PSG fan token surge is that whenever the token surges, it surges alongside ATM fan token, ACM fan token, and Bar fan token in most cases. The trend is usually that football teams fan token surge in group. However, Messi’s move has made PSG fan token soar so high independently.

According to the CEO of Chiliz, Alexandre Dreyfus, the developers of the PSG fan token, he described the surge as Fascinating.

“The PSG token up 40% following the rumor of Lionel Messi joining the club. Fan Tokens represent Fan Sentiment. Clearly, more fans and users of Socios are interested,” he tweeted.

Fascinating. The @PSG_inside token up 40% following the rumor of Lionel Messi joining the club. Fan Tokens represent Fan Sentiment. Clearly more fans and users of @socios are interested. https://t.co/MhK4erNp2x — Alexandre Dreyfus (@alex_dreyfus) August 7, 2021

Ahead of PSG fan token surge, what’s next after Messi’s transfer

There has been a lot around the transfer of Messi to PSG as the player has been linked to several top elite European clubs.

However, PSG continues to look like his most likely destination after his 21-years with Barcelona. The club revealed that they could not honor a new deal for the Argentina player due to football regulations surrounding wage budgets.

During Messi’s press conference on Sunday, he maintained that he had a lot of calls and a lot of clubs were interested. “At the moment, I’ve not got anything closed, but we are talking about a lot of things,” he said.

Upon the positive reaction of PSG fan token to Messi’s speculation, it is safe to say that when the player finally seals a deal with PSG, the fan token will only surge higher.