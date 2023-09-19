OKX joins forces with Solana Mobile to integrate app on Saga Web3 smartphone

TL;DR Breakdown

Crypto exchange OKX has announced a strategic partnership with Solana Mobile. The collaboration will see OKX’s app become one of the first exchange applications available on Solana’s Web3 smartphone, Saga.

Unlocking the web3 ecosystem for everyday users

The partnership aims to provide Saga users with seamless access to OKX’s suite of next-generation products, thereby expanding the reach of decentralized applications and services. Jason Lau, OKX’s Chief Innovation Officer, emphasized the transformative potential of the collaboration. “This alliance dramatically broadens everyday access to the open, decentralized future enabled by Web3,” Lau stated.

Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of Solana Labs, launched its crypto-ready, Android-based Saga smartphone in April 2023. The device offers self-custody for crypto assets and features a Seed Vault for enhanced security of users’ private keys. The phone’s architecture is designed to facilitate easy access to Web3 native decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX’s comprehensive suite of Web3 products

OKX, a frontrunner in the crypto industry, offers a wide array of Web3 products designed to cater to both novices and experts in the crypto space. Among its offerings are the OKX Wallet, a secure and versatile crypto wallet supporting over 50 blockchains, and a decentralized exchange (DEX) that aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs. The exchange also features a multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace and a robust DeFi platform supporting earning and staking across multiple protocols.

The partnership with Solana Mobile is part of OKX’s broader strategy to reshape the future of decentralized apps and services. The crypto exchange has previously partnered with global brands and athletes, including Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, and Olympian Scotty James, to promote its vision for a Web3-driven future.

The integration of OKX’s app into the Saga smartphone’s dApp store represents a significant milestone in the adoption of Web3 technology. It not only enhances the utility of the Saga device but also provides a powerful gateway for users to engage with the decentralized ecosystem.