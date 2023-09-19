Ontology Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is ONT Rising?

Description Contents hide 1 Ontology Price Prediction 2023-2032 2 How much is ONT worth? 3 ONT Coin Price Analysis: ONT breaks resistance at $0.168, eyeing $0.172 for a bullish turn 3.1 ONT price analysis 1-day Chart: ONT Breaches Resistance, Further Upside Imminent? 3.2 Ontology Coin price analysis 4-hour chart: Is ONT Gearing Up for a Price … Read more

Ontology Price Prediction 2023-2032

Where is Ontology now on our viewfinder? Fast-forwarding to 2023 wallets such as @ONTOWallet and providing the gateway to all things Web3! With much enthusiasm and backup from the $ONT community, Ontology Price Prediction is bound to be bullish.

How much is ONT worth?

Today’s Ontology price is $0.1696 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,038,066. Ontology is up 3.62% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #152, with a live market capitalization of $148,412,399. It has a circulating supply of 875,249,524 ONT coins and a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 ONT coins.

ONT Coin Price Analysis: ONT breaks resistance at $0.168, eyeing $0.172 for a bullish turn

TL;DR Breakdown

ONT is trading below its 50-day and 100-day MA

ONT’s next stop $0.172 or back to $0.161?

RSI for ONT is at 47, signaling a neutral market position.

ONT price analysis 1-day Chart: ONT Breaches Resistance, Further Upside Imminent?

According to technical analysis of the daily price chart, Ontology’s (ONT) trading behavior is currently displaying mixed signals. As it stands, ONT is trading beneath both its 50-day and 100-day Moving Averages, which is often construed as a bearish indication.

However, there are contrasting signs as well. ONT recently breached a critical resistance level at $0.168, creating an optimistic outlook for reaching the next target price at $0.172. Therefore, if ONT successfully reaches and sustains above the $0.172 level, it could signal further upside potential.

On the downside, should the token fail to maintain its upward trajectory and breach the $0.172 target, a fallback to its support level at $0.161 could be a possibility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently positioned at 47 for ONT. At 47, ONT’s RSI sits squarely in this neutral zone, suggesting that the asset could break out in either direction—upwards or downwards.

Ontology Coin price analysis 4-hour chart: Is ONT Gearing Up for a Price Rally?

On the 4-hour chart for ONT, the Ichimoku indicator delivers several crucial insights into the asset’s prospective price behavior. The ONT token is trading above both its Conversion Line and Baseline, which are traditionally considered bullish indicators, hinting at possible upward momentum. Additionally, the Leading Span A is recorded at $0.1669, while Leading Span B is slightly lower at $0.1599. These values create an Ichimoku cloud where Span A is above Span B, usually seen as a bullish sign. However, the proximity between these two figures also advocates for cautious optimism instead of outright bullishness. The MACD indicator also aligns with the bullish trend signaled by the Ichimoku cloud.

Ontology Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 0.20 0.21 0.24 2024 0.32 0.32 0.36 2025 0.45 0.46 0.53 2026 0.62 0.64 0.76 2027 0.88 0.91 1.07 2028 1.26 1.30 1.51 2029 1.75 1.81 2.16 2030 2.56 2.63 3.06 2031 3.73 3.86 4.47 2032 5.62 5.78 6.42

Ontology Price Prediction 2023

According to our ONT price prediction for 2023, Ontology (ONT) is poised to reach a maximum value of $0.24. The minimum trading price is predicted to be around $0.20, and the estimated average trading price is expected to hit $0.21.

Ontology Price Prediction 2024

In 2024, Ontology ONT is likely to reach a peak value of $0.36. The minimum value prognosis for the year is $0.32. Additionally, ONT’s average trading price is anticipated to be $0.32.

Ontology Price Prediction 2025

Per our ONT price prediction for 2025, the cryptocurrency could potentially reach a high of $0.53 and a minimum price of $0.45. The expected average trading price for the year is $0.46.

Ontology Price Prediction 2026

For the year 2026, our estimates suggest that Ontology will achieve a high price of $0.76. The minimum price value for this period is $0.62. Additionally, the estimated average trading price is $0.64.

Ontology Price Prediction 2027

Based on our Ontology price forecast for 2027, ONT is expected to hit a peak price of $1.07, with a floor estimate of $0.88. The average trading price for this year is expected to be $0.91.

Ontology Price Prediction 2028

Our projections for the year 2028 indicate that Ontology could reach a maximum price value of $1.51, with a minimum trading price of $1.26. The expected average price is $1.30.

Ontology Price Prediction 2029

According to our Ontology price prediction for 2029, ONT is expected to achieve a high of $2.16. The token’s minimum price is projected to be $1.75. The average trading price for this year is anticipated to be $1.81.

Ontology Price Prediction 2030

For 2030, our Ontology price prediction suggests that ONT will achieve a peak price of $3.06, with a base trading price of $2.56. The estimated average trading value for the year is expected to be around $2.63.

Ontology Price Prediction 2031

Our Ontology price prediction for 2031 suggests that the token will reach a maximum ONT price of $4.47, a minimum trading price of $3.73, and an average price of $3.86.

Ontology Price Prediction 2032

According to our ONT price forecast for 2032, Ontology token could achieve a high of $6.42. The minimum trading price for this year is estimated to be $5.62. The average forecast price across the year is expected to be about $5.78.

Ontology Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to Wallet Investor, the ONT token is not recommended for long-term investment. They predict that the coin’s value will decline to $0.0229 within a year. Over a five-year period, Wallet Investor anticipates that the ONT token will depreciate by approximately 95.59%. Therefore, a bearish outlook is suggested for the ONT token’s long-term performance.

Ontology ONT Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

According to Digitalcoinprice, the cryptocurrency Ontology is predicted to experience substantial price changes over the next decade. In 2023, the minimum, average, and maximum prices for Ontology are forecasted to be $0.15, $0.36, and $0.38, respectively. By 2026, these values are slated to rise to $0.66 for the minimum price, $0.76 for the average, and $0.77 for the maximum. Progressing to 2029, the minimum price of ontology is expected to reach $1.15, with an average price of $1.26 and a maximum of $1.28. By 2032, Ontology’s minimum price is predicted to soar to $3.21, accompanied by an average price of $3.29 and a maximum price of $3.33.

Ontology Price Prediction by Coincodex

Per Coincodex, ONT token appears to be on a fluctuating price trajectory in the short term but is expected to experience a steady decline in the long term. In the span of five days, the token is predicted to have a value of $0.163945, which drops slightly to $0.155594 in a one-month period. This represents a modest decrease of approximately 5.1%. However, in a three-month timeframe, the price is forecasted to rebound to a maximum level of $0.200786, indicating an increase of about 29% from the one-month prediction.

Despite this short-term increase, the price is again expected to decline to $0.154838 in six months, nearly reverting to the one-month prediction. The one-year prediction suggests an almost negligible decline to $0.153979, marking a 0.6% decrease from the six-month price.

By 2025, the price is anticipated to decline further to $0.118585. This suggests a decrease of about 23% compared to the one-year prediction. By 2030, the situation appears more drastic, with the token expected to plummet to $0.022018, representing a massive 81.4% depreciation from the 2025 value.

Ontology Price Predictions by Industry Influencers

Earlier this year, Ontology launched its Ethereum virtual machine into the mainnet. This will enable cross-chain operability between Ontology and Ethereum network. Ontology announced a $10M fund for developers creating dAPPs on ontology during the launch.

Wing Finance congratulated Ontology for the move, which will help Wing finance to extend its lending services into the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

As we migrate to Web3 we have an opportunity to create a safer, fairer, more decentralized internet. By launching our EVM, Ontology is contributing to this vision by increasing cross-chain interoperability, as well as expanding our decentralized identity solutions to mainstream developers within EVM-based ecosystems through our EVM Fund. The fund hopes to contribute to the creation of a decentralized, secure, and fully interoperable metaverse. For this reason, it will put a specific focus on metaverse and Web3 projects. The Ethereum network is an essential connection for Ontology given its extensive support of smart contract creation and decentralized application development, not least its position as a leader within the DeFi space and its extensive portfolio of world-class developers. LiJun, Ontology Founder

This move will increase the utility of its coins and attract more volume from the EVM integration. This will likely lead to investors consolidating more Ontology tokens, which will push Ontology’s price higher.

Based on Apni Crypto’s Ontology price forecast, ONT will be profitable to invest in for the long term for almost 5+ years.

Here is their long-term price prediction on Ontology.

Ontology Coin Overview

Ontology Price History

Ontology (ONT) is a high-performance public blockchain project and distributed trust collaboration platform launched in 2017 by the Chinese company Onchain, led by founders Jun Li and Da Hongfei. Unlike most blockchain initiatives, Ontology did not undergo a public ICO but distributed its tokens through a series of airdrops to NEO holders and its community members.

In March 2018, the ONT token was introduced at an approximate price of $2.20 and quickly gained traction, peaking at around $11 by May 2018. The initial surge in ontology’s price, was possibly influenced by factors such as bullish crypto market sentiments, Ontology’s unique proposition in the realm of identity and data management, and its affiliation with the successful NEO blockchain. However, following this peak, ONT’s price trajectory mirrored the broader cryptocurrency market’s decline. By December 2018, the price had receded to about $0.50. Throughout 2019, the token’s price experienced fluctuations, ranging between $0.50 and $1.80, even as Ontology continued to introduce technological improvements and establish strategic partnerships.

The year 2020 was a significant one for Ontology as it started off on a strong note, with the price reaching above $1 in February. However, like most financial assets, ONT was not immune to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck global markets in March 2020. The price dropped precipitously to about $0.30, but it made a gradual recovery in the succeeding months to stabilize in a range between $0.50 and $1.00 for the majority of the year.

In 2021, the token was part of the broader bull market experienced by the cryptocurrency sector. The price rose from about $0.50 in January to a high of roughly $2.95 in May. Subsequently, the token underwent periods of high volatility, swinging between $0.70 and $1.50. The year witnessed a continuation of Ontology’s focus on decentralized identity solutions and a data exchange platform, although these developments did not lift the token to new all-time highs. ONT eventually closed 2021 at $0.6894.

In 2022, ONT started at $0.7194 but experienced a steep decline to $0.4244 by February. Despite a partial recovery to just above $0.69 in April, the token faced a tumultuous year, bottoming out at an all-time low of $0.1458 by year’s end. 2023 brought a mixed bag: ONT nearly doubled its value to $0.31 in February, only to retract to about $0.20 by mid-May. However, it stabilized somewhat, closing May at $0.23 and subsequently trading in a range between $0.16 and $0.22.

More on Ontology Network

Ontology History

Collaboration with the government

The network was created to allow companies to use blockchain technology without requiring significant modifications to their existing systems. The creators intended to ease the process of incorporating blockchain technology and make blockchain usage accessible to everyone.

No ICO

ICOs are the most popular way for new blockchain companies like Ontology to raise money. This platform, however, did not hold an ICO. Instead, the creators distributed ONT tokens for free (a practice known as “airdropping” in the crypto industry) to anybody who signed up for their weekly newsletters.

Collaboration with NEO

Because the same firm that created Ontology also created the NEO blockchain, they thought it would be good to link the two. They accomplished it by enlisting the assistance of the NEO community to promote Ontology and increase its acceptance. As a result, they distributed free ONT tokens to all NEO holders at the launch.

Primary applications of Ontology

Because Ontology has a dual-system system, its primary currency is the Ontology Token, abbreviated ONT. The ONT first went up for sale in the cryptocurrency market in the 1st quarter of 2018, and its supply will never exceed one billion coins. The rationale behind the one-billion-dollar limit is unclear. Nevertheless, it is thought that ONT was built primarily for private purposes and that ONT and NEO are intended to operate like slices of a shared tech stack.

Furthermore, several properties are reserved for the foundation, innovators, and fintech organizations. Because Ontology collaborated with the far more prominent NEO blockchain, the value of ONT has risen since its original introduction. Its price at the moment of the launch was a bit more than $2.50.

Evolution of Ontology

Ontology is a comparatively recent public blockchain that enables businesses with almost no cryptocurrency expertise to incorporate blockchain solutions into their operations. The Ontology network allows users to create public blockchains for various applications, getting the best from blockchain technology. With the capabilities for decentralized applications, the Ontology framework is positioned as a direct rival to Ethereum.

The Ontology framework includes two tokens: the Ontology (ONT) and Gas token (ONG). With the introduction of the Ontology MainNet in 2018, the Ontology Token was launched, and it acts as a kind of remuneration for users of the network. More information on ONG may be found as you read this blog. In this Ontology price prediction, you will learn more about the coin’s fundamentals and follow a carefully analyzed ONT price prediction.

OnChain, a Chinese startup, developed the ONT network in 2017. The OnChain crew launched the platform led by specialists Erik Zhang, Jun Li, and Da Hongwei. OnChain is also recognized as the developer of the NEO blockchain.

What is the ONT Coin?

The web demonstrates that the Ontology framework is targeted at the general public to prevent obstacles between the finance firm and the blockchain. The franchise sector may utilize Ontology and blockchain technologies with no prior understanding of shared networks.

Since the Chinese’s creation of Ontology in 2017, there are still no methods for companies to incorporate blockchain into initial structures with no significant blockchain expertise.

In addition, the existing trust platforms suffer a lot of challenges. Blockchain capacities: Secured data value, ineffective identification, and inadequate privacy security.

Fundamental analyses

Mainnet was just launched, and work on the NFT platform and wallet improvements have begun. New collaborations are gaining traction. Staking and coin economy — Provision of 1,000mn ONT and ONG, with an ONT current circulation rate of about 63 percent and a market cap of $800 million. Its current price is $0.914. it has a trading volume of $108million while its circulating supply is 875 million ONT.

A buyback from the open market was just completed. There have been no burning incidents, and the supply is constant. Staking generates the ONG utility coin, which is transferable and then used to pay the gas charge.

Overall, the analyst believes that ONT/BTC has broken through a critical level; a retest is likely to affirm an S/R flip, enabling a retreat entry.

Why You Should Swap ONT

Token Swap refers to the transition of a coin from the blockchain, where it is temporarily hosted, to its own network. For instance, for a time, Ontology was hosted on the NEO blockchain and migrated its token (read burn the old and create new) to allow ONT tokens to run on its native blockchain. As for EOS, Huobi has decided to support both token swaps, meaning that users holding both ONT or TRX on Huobi will receive the new tokens automatically without having to perform any actions themselves.

Failing to perform the token swap could likely result in the loss of all funds. Users have two ways of swapping their tokens. They either can deposit their token on an exchange that will take care of performing the swap, or they can perform the transition themselves with the use of private wallets. For many users, it is worth depositing their funds on Huobi or their chosen, supported exchange for the sake of convenience and peace of mind – keeping your tokens under your own control, of course, comes with the benefit of added control if you know what you’re doing.

Another benefit of depositing your holdings onto the exchange during a Token Swap is the ability to trade the coin. Both TRX and ONT are not going to be transferable from wallet to wallet or wallet to exchange during the migration – rendering the holdings highly illiquid, which has the potential to be costly due to the opportunity cost of not being able to trade, especially if a glitch or bad news (“FUD”) occurs during the migration.

What is the Difference Between ONT and ONG?

Since launching, Ontology has relied on two tokens to both power and secure its network. These tokens include:

ONT (Ontology)

Ontology coin or ONT is Ontology’s primary coin. It was originally a NEP-5 token launched on the NEO platform. However, once Ontology officially launched its own MainMet, the NEP-5 tokens were swapped for native ONT coins. Since Ontology never did an ICO, they airdropped ONT tokens to those who signed up for their email list and NEO holders. The ONT coin has a total supply of 1 billion, of which around 80% are in circulation.

ONT holders gain governance rights and the ability to stake tokens. Users who stake their ONT can also earn staking rewards. Therefore, they not only play an active role in steering network decisions but also benefit from their participation. Those who stake their ONT receive rewards in the form of Ontology Gas.

ONG (Ontology Gas)

The ONG coin is a special token that’s produced every time an Ontology block is confirmed. It’s primarily used to pay for Ontology transaction fees. It also rewards users who help keep the Ontology blockchain operational. Additionally, the Ontology Gas coin is used whenever a user performs particular operations on the Ontology blockchain, such as deploying smart contracts.

How to exchange BTC for ONT?

If you are looking for a reliable Ontology exchange platform, Swapzone is here to assist you. Through Swapzone, you can easily convert BTC to ONT or ONT to BTC without the extra hassles of opening and verifying an account. If that sounds like what you are looking for, here is a step-by-step guide on how to swap BTC for ONT:

Head to Swapzone through your internet browser.

In the “pair tab,” choose BTC as the coin that you wish to exchange. Enter the correct amount of BTC as well before you proceed.

In the section “get up to,” enter Ontology as the coin that you wish to receive in exchange for BTC.

After you’ve entered these details, Swapzone will display several BTC-ONT exchange rate offers from different exchange partners.

Go through the different offers on display and find the one that you want. You can sort the offers based on transaction time, exchange rate, or provider rating. Once you’ve found an offer that you want, select it and click on “exchange” to proceed.

After this, enter a wallet address to receive your ONT. You will also need to provide a wallet address to receive a refund in case your transaction doesn’t go through or if you’re swapping BTC-ONT between two of your wallets. Click on “proceed to exchange” to continue.

This will trigger the transaction to start. It may take a few minutes before you receive your coins. Be patient as the exchange partner sends your ONT.

Once the process finalizes, you will receive ONT in your wallet. Simply take a moment to rate the experience and leave an honest review.

Popular pairs to convert Ontology

ONT to BTCONT to ETHONT to LTCONT to BNBONT to BCHONT to USDTONT to THETAONT to XMRONT to TRXONT to BSVONT to DASHONT to ZEC

Conclusion

One year after Ontology launched its mainnet, the project has made significant strides in becoming a basic trust collaboration platform, achieving the first step of its vision to be ready for all businesses. As such, ONT trades just below $0.15, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors to capitalize on and add it to their portfolios. In addition, our market analysis indicates that the price of ONT is likely to rise in the coming months, further bolstering its value. Therefore, now may be a great time to buy into Ontology and take advantage of this lucrative investment opportunity.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.