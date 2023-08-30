OKX and Bybit cut ties with sanctioned Russian banks

TL;DR Breakdown

In the evolving landscape of international politics and finance, major cryptocurrency exchanges are making headlines with their recent decisions.

Cryptocurrency powerhouses OKX and Bybit have taken a bold stance, distancing themselves from Russian banks that have landed on Western sanction lists. These moves are reflective of a growing trend within the crypto industry to act more diligently amidst geopolitical tensions.

The Crypto Industry’s Response to Sanctions

Both OKX and Bybit have now joined the ranks of leading exchanges that are cutting off support for payment cards from certain Russian financial institutions facing Western sanctions.

Bybit and OKX rank prominently among top crypto spot exchanges, as indicated by data from Coinmarketcap. Their decision to halt transactions with these sanctioned banks echoes actions recently taken by Binance, the behemoth in the digital assets space.

The specifics? OKX’s peer-to-peer (P2P) platform has notably dropped support for cards from Sberbank – Russia’s premier state-owned bank. This includes Alfa-Bank, Russia’s prime private institution, and the digital-first neobank Tinkoff.

Yet, for those savvy Russian users looking for alternatives, OKX still offers a silver lining. They can execute purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies using the Russian ruble via bank transfers.

This involves partnering banks such as Post Bank, Promsvyazbank (PSB), Raiffeisenbank, Russian Standard Bank, and Unicredit. Plus, Russia’s Faster Payments System (SBP) is still accessible.

Other payment avenues like Payeer, Paysera, Revolut, Skrill, Webmoney, Wise, Qiwi, and Yumoney also remain functional.

On the flip side, Bybit, based out of Dubai, is still displaying Sberbank and Tinkoff on its list of supported payment methods on its P2P platform. However, here’s the kicker: transactions via these banks are a no-go. They might as well be decorative artifacts now, just taking up screen space.

The Domino Effect in Crypto Decisions

Of course, the crypto world isn’t new to such swift strategic shifts. Recall Binance, the world’s crypto trading juggernaut? They had previously disassociated themselves from sanctioned Russian banks on their P2P platform. And, they didn’t pull this move out of the blue.

Allegations surfaced suggesting Binance facilitated Russians in their quest to transfer funds overseas, contradicting their previous claims of respecting sanctions associated with the Ukrainian conflict.

Furthermore, since August 29, OKX has redefined the game for its Russian clientele. The platform decided to bid adieu to P2P transactions in Russian rubles. It wasn’t an arbitrary move.

The exchange expressed its concerns on its Telegram channel, stating that while options to trade other currencies remain intact for Russians, there might be an air of inconvenience.

They cited the need to adapt rapidly to “market demands and regulatory requirements” for their pivot. But in a surprising twist, by August, OKX seemed to have a change of heart, restoring access to its crypto trading website specifically for its Russian users.

The global stage is complex, and the finance sector is at its epicenter. The crypto industry, young but influential, is finding its footing amidst these complexities.

Exchanges like OKX, Bybit, and Binance are not just about digital assets and blockchain; they’re entities that respond, adapt, and sometimes lead the changes in our ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.

As they distance themselves from sanctioned entities, it’s evident that the future of crypto is not just in codes and coins but in decisions, allegiances, and brave, outspoken stances.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.