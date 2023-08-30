UAE makes oil trade history as it joins BRICS – Details

TL;DR Breakdown

The United Arab Emirates, commonly known as the UAE, has been the talk of the global economic circuit lately. Not only has it marked its membership in the BRICS alliance, but it’s also rewriting trade history books.

In a remarkable achievement, the UAE touched a staggering $340 billion in its non-oil trade during the initial six weeks of 2023. This record-breaking accomplishment coincides with the nation’s anticipated increased trade engagement with the newly enlarged BRICS bloc.

A New Age of BRICS with Expanding Horizons

As BRICS unrolled its red carpet for its 2023 summit, the world waited in rapt attention. What unfolded was nothing short of monumental. The economic alliance broadened its horizon by welcoming six new nations into its fold.

Apart from the UAE, the league now comprises Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Iran. Together, these countries commandeer a jaw-dropping 43% of the world’s oil production. Yet, the expansion also heralds an era of growing non-oil trade activities.

For the UAE, this membership is more than just a symbolic feather in its cap. It’s a testament to its evolving economic prowess and vision. The record $340 billion non-oil trade figure isn’t a mere coincidence but a reflection of the country’s robust economic strategy.

Trade Winds: New Directions and Dynamics

Interestingly, the UAE’s non-oil exports observed a sharp surge, leaping by 22% within this year. A closer look at its trade partnerships reveals a strategic matrix at play. China, known for its expansive economic appetite, tops the list as the UAE’s primary trading ally.

Following closely are countries like India, the US, and Saudi Arabia. What’s more, a majority of these nations are now part of the expanding BRICS alliance. The convergence of these economic powerhouses is poised to redefine global trade dynamics.

The implications stretch far beyond mere numbers. The alliance’s inclination towards de-dollarization indicates a seismic shift in trade practices.

The move towards settling trade in local currencies isn’t just a financial strategy but also a geopolitical maneuver. With the volume of trade activities on the upswing, the ramifications of such a switch could ripple across global economic landscapes.

In essence, BRICS’ move to expand its member nations and the UAE’s historic trade figures hint at an imminent restructuring of global economic hierarchies.

While the world navigates through these shifts, it’s evident that the UAE isn’t just participating in this new age economic narrative – it’s spearheading it.

