Gina Raimondo has a new approach to China-US relations

US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, concludes her China visit with a distinct message: it’s time to reshape and enhance the trade dynamics between the two global giants.

Amidst a backdrop of technology and trade conflicts, Raimondo is spearheading an effort to foster a more cooperative relationship, emphasizing the significance and impact of such a partnership on the world stage. But is her approach anything but the same old song and dance?

A Fresh Start or Just Another Attempt?

Raimondo’s vision stems from the introduction of a “commercial issues working group,” which she ambitiously touts as the new era of collaboration between the US and China.

While the US has previously established such dialogue platforms, including the US-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade, they eventually lost momentum and relevance amidst escalating tensions.

Yet, Raimondo is betting on this initiative, stressing its criticality in avoiding heightened discord. She believes there is a palpable eagerness amongst US businesses to ensure this mechanism’s success. The question, however, remains: can this truly be different?

Recent developments in China, including seemingly arbitrary fines, modifications in espionage laws, data localization rules, and changing local content prerequisites, have prompted Raimondo’s cautionary stance.

The growing sentiment that China might be becoming “uninvestable” for American enterprises only exacerbates the need for transparent and open communication.

Power Plays and Key Meetings

During her journey, Raimondo held discussions with a variety of Chinese officials, from Premier Li Qiang to Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. These conversations weren’t merely pleasantries; they aimed to address the core issues plaguing the two nations.

The Shanghai Communist party secretary, Chen Jining, emphasized that both nations would benefit from a more stable bilateral relationship, especially given the current economic challenges globally.

Moreover, Raimondo didn’t restrict her visit to officials. Exploring the Shanghai Disneyland and the New York University campus in Shanghai, she reiterated the importance of reviving dialogue and highlighted the continued interest of US companies in the Chinese market.

This revived collaboration isn’t just about commerce. Raimondo bravely broached more sensitive issues, like market accessibility in China for Visa and Mastercard and the Chinese airlines’ reluctance to embrace the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

She also did not shy away from addressing the suspected hacking of her email by Chinese agents, calling out such actions as detrimental to mutual trust.

While Raimondo’s visit has rekindled some channels of communication, skepticism still looms. Her efforts might set a foundational tone, but whether they will lead to tangible results remains a contentious point. The goal isn’t just dialogue but actionable outcomes that level the playing field for both nations.

Eswar Prasad of Cornell University commented on Raimondo’s initiative, noting the potential of these renewed channels in averting the spiraling of bilateral tensions. However, with no significant breakthroughs, the future remains uncertain.

In the chess game of global trade and politics, Raimondo’s move is undoubtedly audacious. While her intentions are clear, only time will reveal if this new approach manages to foster genuine collaboration or simply fades away as another missed opportunity.

Regardless, Raimondo’s mission sends a clear message: the stakes are too high for complacency. It’s time to act.

