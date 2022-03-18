TL;DR Breakdown

• Nexo wallet stands out for its OTC Market based on cryptos.

• The crypto wallet hot on tails of competitors like Binance and Coinbase.

Recently the crypto wallet Nexo, was recognized as the best cryptocurrency wallet in the market. This recognition happened at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

Trading with cryptocurrencies would not be profitable if no wallets supported the technology. Nexo offers the best tools for trading and storing virtual tokens. The wallet would enter the list of the most used wallets such as Robinhood and Coinbase.

Nexo developments in crypto trading

The wallet was recognized as one of the most up-to-date in the decentralized market because it offers the best technology, good access, and management of its tools for new fans. Nexo’s strong point is that it cares about connecting cryptocurrencies and Fiat currencies. In this way, the platform offers a good buying and selling system.

The conference discussed the crypto wallet developments, including the nexus exchange tool and the direct credit source for investors. After the crypto platform was awarded the best crypto wallet, its CEO Trenchey Antoni pointed out that he is proud to obtain this valuable award given by the Breakthrough Awards.

The entire wallet team has provided a formidable platform that serves both amateurs and professionals in the virtual market. The wallet will continue developing more technologies that crypto investors like without forgetting the strict regulatory policies that dominate trading.

Happenings at FinTech Breakthrough Awards

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards, which rewards the most innovative FinTech companies of the year, honored Nexo for its crypto technology and gave credence to MasterCard, BNY Mellon and Binance for their latest developments. According to reports, the event held in recent days attracted a good flow of people who saw almost 4,000 companies nominated for different categories.

But perhaps the most anticipated moment during the conference was when they announced the winner of the best crypto wallet in 2022. Although the battle was close, remembering around a thousand quality crypto wallets, Nexo took the crown for its latest developments.

Nexo is a crypto platform that complies with regulatory policies. The crypto interface allows trading, selling, and buying around 300 tokens, offers direct credit lines, and a very eye-catching crypto-linked OTC market section. Besides providing good tools for cryptocurrencies, the wallet also has the best security ring, so hackers do not steal the funds.