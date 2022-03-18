TL;DR Breakdown

Chainlink price analysis is bullish today.

Price has increased up to $15.

Resistance for LINK is present at $15.3.

The Chainlink price analysis is bullish today as the price took an upwards turn surprisingly after breaking downwards today. The price function has been headed upwards for the last 16 hours, continuously marking bullish supremacy. LINK price has recovered up to $15 level, and soon link will be reattempting $15.3 crucial resistance. Overall the last week proved significant for the buyers as the price action has been upwards mostly. Today bulls have successfully crossed above yesterday’s resistance of $14.5, and now bulls are marching towards their next target of $15.3.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls encountering $15.3 resistance

The 1-day price chart for Chainlink price analysis shows bulls have recovered the price level up to $15, as the cryptocurrency is trading hands at $15.08 at the time of writing. The LINK/USD shows an increase in price value by 3.8 percent over the last 24 hours and also reports an increase in price value by 14.8 percent over the past week as the trend has been upwards during the week. On the other hand, the trading volume has decreased by 16.6 percent, but the market cap has improved by four percent in the last 24 hours.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is high, and the average line of the volatility indicator is forming at $13.9, representing support for the LINK/USD pair. The upper value of the indicator is at the $15.6 level representing resistance for the coin’s price, and the lower value is at the $12.1 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has also improved, and the RSI, after climbing up, is now trading at index 54, indicating the buying activity in the market.

Chainlink price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour price chart for Chainlink price analysis shows the price function has been upwards for the last 16 hours following a retracement period of 16 hours. But the upwards price movement has been overwhelming, which has turned the trend bullish, and the price has reached $15.

LINK/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility through high but seems to be decreasing again on the 4-hour chart, as the Bollinger bands are showing signs of convergence, with the upper band reaching $15.2, which represents resistance for the coin, and the lower band has reached $13.3 with their mean average at $14.3 representing support. The moving average (MA) is present below the price level at the $14.6 level. The RSI curve on the 4-hour chart has flattened out, which is a sign of pressure building up from the bearish side. The RSI is present in the upper half of the neutral region, trading at index 67.

Chainlink price analysis conclusion

The Chainlink price analysis suggests the bullish momentum has been quite steady, but as bulls have been in the lead for the last 16 hours and the price is in the lower price range, bulls might be exhausted now as the RSI curve is also flattening up on the 4-hour chart. So we expect LINK to start retracement shortly before breaking above $15.3 in the later hours of today’s trading session.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.