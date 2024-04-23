New Crypto to Watch: Mega Dice Gaming Token Nears $500K in Presale

There’s a hot new gaming token on the block that’s been turning heads and generating investment.

Mega Dice, the Telegram-integrated crypto casino, has already raised nearly $500,000 in the presale for its aptly named DICE token.

Telegram-Powered Mega Dice Casino Takes Market By Storm

Mega Dice is a crypto casino that has seen rapid growth since its launch last year.

This Curacao-licensed platform boasts a game library of over 4,000 titles, ranging from classic slots and live dealer tables to exclusive crypto games like Crash and Plinko.

But Mega Dice isn’t just about casino games – its comprehensive sportsbook also covers over 50 traditional sports and e-sports.

This means there are thousands of betting markets for the discerning punter.

With a growing user base of over 50,000 players and $50 million in monthly wagering volume, it’s clear that Mega Dice is here to stay.

Adding to the buzz around the platform is its recently announced airdrop campaign, with $2.25 million up for grabs across three seasons.

To participate in Season 1, players need to stay active and hit a wager volume of at least $5,000 within 21 days – a target that seems easily achievable given Mega Dice’s impressive engagement stats.

DICE Token Presale Kicks Off & Nears $500K Milestone

The hype around Mega Dice has ramped up with the announcement of the new Mega Dice token.

This utility token looks set to shake up the online gambling space.

It will give holders a VIP pass to exclusive perks, rewards, and a seamless experience on the Mega Dice platform.

And investors have already been showing early enthusiasm for these benefits.

The token’s presale has been an instant hit, with over 6.6 million tokens being purchased and a whopping $460,000 raised so far.

At a price of just $0.069 per token, crypto enthusiasts have been getting involved before DICE’s value increases in the later stages of the presale.

Moreover, since 35% of the total 420 million token supply has been reserved for early buyers, the developers clearly want to reward those who show faith in the project from the outset.

With mind-blowing utilities in the pipeline – like daily rewards based on casino revenue, exclusive NFT drops, and lucrative referral programs – it’s no wonder the crypto crowd is betting big on DICE.

Crypto Twitter is also buzzing with chat about DICE and its potential, with Mega Dice’s official account amassing over 27,000 followers eager to stay in the loop.

Meanwhile, the project’s Telegram is on fire as over 7,100 members share memes and discuss DICE’s future.

But Mega Dice’s developers aren’t content to ride the social media wave – they’ve got serious plans to make a splash on the open market.

With 10% of the token supply reserved for liquidity, DICE is primed for a blockbuster debut when it hits DEXs.

Reserving liquidity in this manner ensures a deep pool of buyers and sellers when DICE lists, helping create a stable trading environment from day one.

Moreover, as the crypto gambling space heats up, industry insiders are closely monitoring DICE.

Some are even speculating that this could be the token that takes crypto casinos into the mainstream.

Ultimately, with a hyper-engaged community and a war chest of liquidity ready to deploy, DICE could become a major player in the “GambleFi” space once launched.

