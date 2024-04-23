Over $15M Raised: 5 Days Left to Buy Solana Meme Coin Sensation Slothana in Viral Presale

The meme coin frenzy is projected to take off in the coming days. Why?

The exchange listing of the much-awaited Slothana ($SLOTH) has the potential to ignite one of the largest meme coin pumps of this year. The sensational new cryptocurrency has raised more than $15M in its viral presale within days of going live.

In the short presale window that is left, investors can grab the token at the rate of 10,000 SLOTH per SOL.

🚀🌕 Prepare for a moonshot as we ready the engines of the Slothship! 🌿🦥 With the launch just around the corner, our slothful crew is gearing up for an epic journey through the crypto cosmos. Buckle up and hold onto your branches, because there's just 6 days to go 🌌🌟… pic.twitter.com/yHBrE3NP5x — Slothana (@SlothanaCoin) April 22, 2024

The Lazy Office Sloth is Trending

The meme coin market is currently crowded with dogs and cats and frogs. Slothana, as the name makes it clear, is a sloth. Not any sloth. A lazy office sloth built on the Solana blockchain.

It takes inspiration from the burnt-out office sloth meme. To the pleasant shock of the market, the presale went viral within hours of launching. In days, it hit its $10M milestone. Now it is past $15M, and investors have just five days left to buy into the token before it takes off.

The social media reception of Slothana has been similar to those of Shiba Inu and Pepe in their early days. The organic reach of the project’s social media pages shows high promise. For example, the Twitter page has amassed 23,000 followers so far, and it was created only in March!

Genuine community activity is evident on the social media pages. For investors, that gives an optimistic picture. It has the potential to lead to a FOMO-fuelled launch for the token, followed by a long-term stay in the limelight.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Slothana grab the third position on the meme coin chart, knocking down Dogwifhat ($WIF).

Influencer Backing Fuels FOMO

As Slothana goes viral across social media communities, it has caught the attention of top crypto analysts and influencers. For example, ICOBench ranks Slothana as the second-best upcoming ICO of this year. (The multichain meme coin Dogeverse holds the first place. It is on its way to the $10M presale.)

Popular YouTubers like ClayBro and Austin Hilton have featured the project on their channels, drawing significant traffic to the presale. On the top crypto education platform 99Bitcoins, the meme coin has earned a spot on the ‘5 Best Meme Coins to Buy Now’ list.

The growing attention from trusted leaders in the space further strengthens the price prediction of Slothana on listing.

🌿📜 And on the eleventh day before the grand unveiling, Slothana spoke unto its disciples, saying: 'Behold, the countdown draws ever nearer to its end.' 🚀 Let us remain steadfast in our slothful anticipation, for soon shall come the epoch of Slothana's glory. 🦥💫… pic.twitter.com/i88c7aDdv6 — Slothana (@SlothanaCoin) April 18, 2024

The Next Hot Binance Listing?

Slothana is moving toward a FOMO-driven launch that can take it 10X to 50X up the charts.

But can $SLOTH make it to Binance?

With its fresh theme, $SLOTH is a potential candidate for Binance listing. But it’s too early to tell if or when it will make it.

Binance is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world with high credibility. Although the exchange is highly picky when it comes to meme coins, it has listed multiple meme coins like $BOME in the recent past.

Slothana’s chances of getting in are high. The distinctive theme and growing community support will help it enter multiple top-tier exchanges in the coming weeks.

It’s Not Too Late to Buy Slothana

There are just five more days left to buy Slothana at the presale rate. Users can either send SOL to the address mentioned on the website or click the ‘BUY NOW’ button and follow the instructions to purchase the presale tokens.

To learn more and join the presale, visit the official Slothana presale.

Multichain Meme Coin Dogeverse Raises $10M in Presale

Within two weeks of going live, the multichain meme coin Dogeverse is about to hit the $10M milestone. In a pioneering approach, the dog coin is launching on top 6 blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.

With blockchain labels being a big source of interest in meme coin communities, it makes sense why the token opted for a multichain infrastructure. Not only will it allow it to unlock multiple trends, but also different blockchain features.

Although the roadmap doesn’t mention utility, Dogeverse has the potential to integrate diverse utilities with its multichain structure. That, in turn, will power the long-term price action of the token even after the initial FOMO wanes.

