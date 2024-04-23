7 Altcoins to Invest in for High Growth in 2024

The altcoin market has been consolidating in anticipation of and even after Bitcoin’s halving. So, many buyers are searching for the next big opportunity with the market yet to peak.

With so many options to choose from, finding the best picks can be tricky, which is we’ve researched some of the best altcoins to invest in for high potential growth this year.

Dogeverse

Dogeverse is one of the hottest new cryptos. It is a trending new meme crypto that works on multiple blockchains. It is the first Doge Meme token created on a multichain network across Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain Solana, Base, and Avalanche.

The platform’s recently launched presale raised nearly $10 million in just a few days after launch. The excitement around the project grew even more after “Doge Day” on April 20th.

Dogeverse has a mascot named Cosmo the Doge, who represents the freedom to move between different blockchains in the crypto world.

Early buyers can buy $DOGEVERSE for just $0.0003 at press time. This price will increase in the upcoming presale stage.

The meme token also allows investors to earn high passive income. Early stakers can get a staking APY of over 110% at the time of writing. Please note that this rate can decrease as more investors enter the staking pool.

Per the Dogeverse whitepaper, the platform has set a supply cap of 200 billion Dogeverse tokens. Of these, 30 billion will be offered at a discounted price in the presale phase for early buyers.

You can enter the Dogeverse Telegram channel or follow it on X (Twitter) to get the latest updates and news.

Solana

Solana (SOL) is a fast and efficient blockchain that hosts decentralized applications (dApps) and cryptos. It has become quite popular because it can handle many transactions very quickly and with low costs. This makes it one of the best blockchains for people who want to build applications.

It uses a unique method called Proof of History (PoH) and another common method called Proof of Stake (PoS). This combination allows Solana to process thousands of transactions every second, which is much faster than most other blockchains.

This speed makes it perfect for applications that need to handle a lot of activity quickly, like trading platforms, art marketplaces, and games.

The SOL token has been on a sharp uptrend since 2024’s start. It is currently up by over 84% from its January 2024 lows and showed a high growth potential for 2024. Buyers should look for a potential close above the $157 resistance, which can help the token continue its upside in the near term.

Slothana

Slothana ($SLOTH) is a popular meme token on Solana that has seen high investor traction. It’s quickly catching investors’ attention, similar to other Solana-based meme tokens, such as $SLERF and $BOME.

The platform has raised over $10 million in its recently launched presale. At the time of writing, early buyers can get 10,000 SLOTH for just 1 SOL.

Many investors now feel Slothana could be Solana’s next big meme token to explode, especially after Bitcoin’s halving and the Dogecoin Day that attracted new investors into the meme coin space.

Moreover, there are rumors that developers behind Smog have created Slothana. Smog saw an over 2x pump on its launch day, and many buyers expect SLOTH to give similar returns, if not exceed them.

What makes Slothana unique is how easy it is to buy during the presale. You can simply send SOL to a specific address, and the Slothana coins are sent directly to your wallet. Unlike other presales, you don’t have to wait for different price stages or timers.

Alternatively, you could also connect your wallet using the buying widget on its presale page. You can follow Slothana on X (Twitter) to keep track of the latest updates and news.

Polkadot

Polkadot (DOT) is a popular blockchain that connects many other blockchains together. It’s like a big network where different blockchains can talk to each other and work together. Polkadot was created by Dr. Gavin Wood, who also helped make Ethereum.

The main idea behind Polkadot is to solve some big problems in the blockchain world. One problem is that different blockchains can’t easily work with each other. Another problem is that some blockchains can get slow when too many people use them. Polkadot tries to fix both of these issues.

Within Polkadot, there’s a main blockchain called the Relay Chain. This chain is in charge of security and making sure everything runs smoothly. Then, other blockchains called parachains connect to the Relay Chain.

Polkadot is designed to support many different blockchains and applications. It also makes it easy to create new blockchains quickly.

As of 2024, DOT is still showing strong signs of improvement. A close above its immediate $7.5 resistance level can help the token see a rally in the near term. A potential market rally after the recent Bitcoin halving can help the token cross this barrier and open up a lucrative buying opportunity for 2024.

Mega Dice Token

Mega Dice is a promising crypto casino that combines the best gaming, gambling, and DeFi on Solana. It aims to tap into the growing GambleFi market and has recently launched the presale for its native Mega Dice Token ($DICE).

Early buyers can buy $DICE for a discounted price of $0.069 in the ongoing presale. This price will surge during the expected exchange listings.

$DICE token presale has seen high investor traction and has already raised over $450K within a few days of launch. The platform has a presale hard cap of around $10 million.

Players holding $DICE tokens can get many perks, like cashback at the casino, airdrop rewards, and special NFTs that give you extra perks.

Mega Dice is already a big player in the crypto casino world. They have over 50,000 players and handle $50 million in monthly bets.

The platform also has a highly rewarding referral program. If you refer a friend to buy the tokens, you get a 10% bonus with no limits. You can follow Mega Dice on its X (Twitter) handle and join its Telegram channel to get the latest project updates.

Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a popular network that helps connect real-world data to smart contracts on the blockchain. It was created in 2017 to solve a big problem: smart contracts on blockchain can’t easily get information from the outside world. Chainlink helps these smart contracts get the data they need safely and reliably.

This is really important for many blockchain applications, especially in DeFi. These applications need to be able to trust the data they’re getting. Chainlink makes sure this data is accurate and hasn’t been tampered with.

Many companies in finance, insurance, and gaming are working with Chainlink. The network has a system to maintain its reputation and uses special computers called nodes to get and double-check data from outside sources.

The LINK token has been on a downtrend since mid-March but has now found strong support at the $13 level. A possible close above the $15-$16 resistance range can help the token continue its uptrend in 2024.

5th Scape

5thScape ($5SCAPE) is a trending new project that combines virtual reality (VR) and blockchain. They want to create an exciting world where people can play VR games, watch VR movies, and learn new things.

The project has its own native token called $5SCAPE, which you can use as money in this digital world. Users holding these tokens can get special access and discounts on VR products, including games, a VR headset, and a unique VR chair.

Early buyers can buy $5SCAPE for just $0.00327 at the time of writing. However, this price will rise by over 200% to $0.01 during the exchange listing.

Thus far, the $5SCAPE presale has already raised over $5.4 million, showing strong investor support. If you’re interested in VR and blockchain, 5thScape offers a new way to explore this new world and be part of a growing community.

You can stay updated on what’s happening by following 5th Scape on social media channels like X (Twitter) and Telegram.

