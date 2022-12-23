logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Marshal Island recognizes DAOs as limited liability companies￼

Marshall Island recognises DAOs as limited liability company

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Marshall Island passes a law recognizing DAOs as limited liability companies.
  • The nation previously recognized DAOs as legal entities.

On Thursday, the Republic of Marshall Islands showed its commitment to blockchain technology by passing a law that officially recognizes and embraces Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) as legal Limited Liability Companies (LLCs). However, this event marks the first instance where a country has granted formal legality to DAOs.

As part of the new legislation known as ‘The Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Act 2022’, Marshal Island is also paving the way for wider global adoption and utilization of these innovative technologies with their advanced stance on cryptocurrency governance.

The latest legislation passed in the Marshall Islands will grant DAOs or decentralized communities that drive crypto and blockchain projects with an internationally recognized LLC structure. To be eligible for this corporate name change, these organizations must incorporate “DAO LLC” into their title. Also, this law provides a unique opportunity for such digital entities to establish themselves as legitimate businesses internationally.

Not only do the Marshall Islands’ latest regulations cover both commercial and not-for-profit Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), but they also recognize their internal administration protocols – such as voting on recommendations, tokenization, etc.

Marshall Island commits its resources to decentralized autonomous organizations

The new legislation recently established an official registry process for the crypto communities, and MIDAO will be in charge of its administration. Also, this means those who desire to become LLCs on the island nation must undergo MIDAO’s onboarding procedures. In this way, the Marshall Islands DAO can guarantee legal security while promoting technological progress around blockchain technology within their jurisdiction.

In a statement, Finance Minister Brensen Wase declared that The Marshall Islands is extending its involvement in international business registration and compliance with the DAO law.

We are proud to commit our judicial courts and assets to the burgeoning world of decentralization. This act signifies our commitment to the blockchain space and acknowledges how valuable decentralized autonomous organizations can be within the global economy.”

Brensen Wase

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space.

Related News

Hot Stories

Marshal Island recognizes DAOs as limited liability companies￼
23 December, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin rallies 5%; is it the right time to buy?
23 December, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE price is in a bullish upswing and is over $0.07846
23 December, 2022
2 mins read
SEC eyes auditing firms handling cryptocurrency companies
23 December, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Price rises again as bullish sentiment drives figure up to $11.78
23 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Marshal Island recognizes DAOs as limited liability companies￼
23 December, 2022
2 mins read
SBF has been released on bail. Now under house arrest
23 December, 2022
2 mins read
Latest crypto survey shows 2023 will be led by bulls
22 December, 2022
2 mins read
Caroline Ellison turns on SBF in a new twist to the FTX saga
22 December, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto miners in British Columbia new power connections suspended
22 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here