Binance CEO and staff allegedly plotted to avoid U.S. and UK regulations

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Reuters releases an investigative report about how CZ and his staff plotted to avoid US and UK regulations.

Reuters conducted an investigation into Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao “CZ”, and it appears that they have discovered how the CEO and his employees conspired to avoid regulators in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The United States Department of Justice began looking into Binance for money laundering in 2018. It was permitted by CZ for lieutenants to establish up a new American exchange to shield Binance from regulatory scrutiny.

According to Reuters, this was done on purpose to maintain distance from authorities. After the CEO chose a new manager in the middle of 2022, over half of the U.S. compliance staff resigned.

Despite U.S. sanctions on Iran, at least $29 million was transferred via the exchange between two Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges. However, in public, Zhao has said he does not micromanage his subordinates.

Reuters think that he has created the firm around himself as a formidable leader devoted to secrecy, focused on market dominance, and sensitive to minute operational matters.

As the firm expanded, CZ focused on two countries—first China, then Japan—despite not having a legal right to do business in either. The Binance boss instructed workers to keep quiet about their workplace and office locations.

Over time, Binance tightened the reins on anonymity by making it illegal for workers to post about their whereabouts on social media, discuss their jobs in public, or even wear any apparel or accessories bearing the Binance logo, says Reuters. By being vague about its physical location, Binance has protected itself from international authorities.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is an enthusiastic writer whose current area of interest is the blockchain sector. Whenever she is not reading or writing, you can find her tending to her plants in the garden. She strongly believes that crypto is going to transform the world for the better.

