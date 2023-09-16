Mark Cuban’s MetaMask wallet drained  nearly $900,000 in suspected phishing attack

TL;DR Breakdown

The incident was brought to light by popular crypto investigator WazzCrypto, who noticed unusual activity associated with a MetaMask wallet linked to Mark Cuban.

The incident was brought to light by popular crypto investigator WazzCrypto, who noticed unusual activity associated with a MetaMask wallet linked to Mark Cuban. According to on-chain data, approximately $900,000 worth of cryptocurrency funds were drained from the wallet. This wallet, dubbed “Mark Cuban 2” on Etherscan, had been inactive for nearly six months before the sudden movement of all its funds.

Among the suspicious transactions, one notable event was a $2 million transfer of USDC, followed by the conversion of all Ethereum (ETH) holdings to MATIC tokens after a deposit on Coinbase.

Address on Matic was a Coinbase deposit address



End of an era



But address on ETH swapped all USDC for $ETH so it's a very different behaviour. still possible he was drained on ETH and saved his Matic bags pic.twitter.com/V0siq5cPMT — Wazz (@WazzCrypto) September 16, 2023

Mark Cuban confirms the attack

Mark Cuban confirmed the incident when contacted by DL News. He revealed that he had accessed his MetaMask wallet after months of inactivity and suggested that the attackers may have been monitoring his actions. In his own words, he stated, “I went on MetaMask for the first time in months. They must have been watching.”

Cuban went on to explain that he believes he may have downloaded a compromised version of the MetaMask wallet, making him the latest victim of a phishing attack within the crypto community.

Addressing the large Coinbase transfer, Cuban clarified that it was initiated by him as a precautionary measure to safeguard the remainder of his cryptocurrency investments. Fortunately, only one of his MetaMask accounts was affected, leaving his other assets intact.

Mark Cuban’s relationship with the cryptocurrency industry has been marked by evolution and controversy. He initially expressed skepticism about Bitcoin, famously stating that he would prefer to have a banana as it had more utility. However, he later changed his stance and began endorsing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Cuban also built a notable cryptocurrency portfolio over time.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges facing cryptocurrency users and investors. Phishing attacks continue to be a prevalent threat in the crypto space, targeting both newcomers and seasoned veterans. Users are urged to exercise caution when downloading wallet applications and to verify the authenticity of the software they use.

Cuban’s experience highlights the importance of regularly updating and reviewing the security of cryptocurrency wallets, as well as remaining vigilant for signs of suspicious activity. It is advisable for users to use official sources and verify the legitimacy of any software they download.

As the crypto industry continues to grow and attract mainstream attention, incidents like this underscore the need for heightened security measures and user education to protect digital assets from malicious actors.