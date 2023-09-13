Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirms lightning network integration: What does this mean for Bitcoin?

TL;DR Breakdown

Coinbase, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has confirmed its decision to integrate the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution built atop the Bitcoin blockchain. Coinbase is set to join other major crypto exchanges, such as Binance, Kraken, and Bitfinex, that already offer Lightning Network services.

Coinbase lightning network adoption

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, announced the integration, emphasizing that Bitcoin remains the most crucial asset in the crypto space. The integration process will take some time, and Armstrong urged users to exercise patience.

Brian Armstrong wrote on X, formally Twitter: “The team did a great job digging into this, and we’ve made the decision to integrate Lightning. Bitcoin is the most important asset in crypto and we’re excited to do our part to enable faster/cheaper Bitcoin transactions.”

The decision follows a consultation process initiated in August, which sought feedback on the best ways to implement the Lightning Network. This consultation was in response to public queries from tech leaders like Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block, who questioned Coinbase’s commitment to Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.

Armstrong defended the company’s stance, stating that Coinbase has onboarded more people to Bitcoin than any other company globally.

We’re looking into how to best add Lightning. It’s non-trivial, but I think worth doing. I’m all for payments taking off in Bitcoin.



Not sure why you think we’re ignoring Bitcoin – we’ve onboarded more people to Bitcoin than probably any company in the world.



Let’s build it… https://t.co/9dFGYd6XZt — Brian Armstrong 🛡️ (@brian_armstrong) August 2, 2023

The Lightning Network has been gaining traction, with its total capacity nearing 5,000 Bitcoin, equivalent to approximately $128 million. However, this is a decline of 12.5% from its peak capacity in July.

The network aims to solve Bitcoin’s scalability issues, offering faster and cheaper transactions. Despite its potential, major exchanges, including Coinbase, had previously shown little interest in adopting this second-layer solution, citing fewer incentives for exchange income.

The exchange’s announcement has been met with enthusiasm from the crypto community, as it will allow more users to experience efficient Bitcoin microtransactions.

oinbase’s decision to integrate the Lightning Network could catalyze broader adoption of the technology. It also marks a shift in the exchange’s strategy, countering the predominant narrative that layer 2 solutions offer fewer incentives for exchanges. With this move, Coinbase is not only enhancing its service offerings but also contributing to solving one of Bitcoin’s most pressing issues—scalability.