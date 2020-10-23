Japanese pro footballer, Keisuke Honda, launched crypto dubbed KSK Honda Coin.

The token is aimed at boosting engagement with his fans.

Digital currencies are one other way for celebrities and athletes to strengthen engagement with their audience and supporters. Many popular football clubs have already launched launch, with the recent being Barcelona.

A few days ago, a Japanese professional football player, Keisuke Honda, joined the trend. The player and captain of Botafogo, a Brazilian professional league team, recently announced the development of his fan token dubbed “KSK Honda Coin,” which is purported to boost engagement with his fans.

Honda to engage with supporters via KSK Honda Coin

Per the announcement, the KSK Honda Coin was developed on the Rally.io blockchain as a medium through which the supports can connect with the Japanese pro player. Basically, the KSK Honda Coin holders gain the privilege of interacting with Honda through his private channels on Discord. Additionally, they will also receive exclusive content from the player.

According to Honda, the KSK Honda Coin will enable him to learn and pinpoint his loyal fans. “We decided to create a social token to build new connections with our most loyal fans,” he added.

Crypto and blockchain in soccer

Football players and clubs have been leveraging on cryptocurrency and blockchain to promote most of their activities geared at the supporters. As Cryptopolitan reported, popular Spanish football club, FC Barcelona, launched its native token dubbed “BAR” as a medium to boost connection with the supporters. Interestingly, the token sale gained massive participation on the fan tokenization platform, Socios.

About 600,000 BAR tokens were sold out completely within a few hours, making the record as the fastest fan token sale. Also, a Russian football player recently reached an agreement with Sorare, a gaming platform based on blockchain, to create tradeable digital cards for his fans.