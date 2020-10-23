AMD now focusing on GPUs for crypto mining.

Crypto mining industry is becoming a large consumer base for GPUs.

Early 2021 models to inclined more towards mining performance than gaming.

In the past graphic cards have been linked to gaming and improving the user interface, but not anymore. Gamers are now being pushed out of this market through the newly built Linux drivers designed to improve and enhance crypto-currency digital excavations.

AMD the, United States-based company specializing in the manufacturing of processors and semiconductors, is reported to have designed its new Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) with no display outputs for monitor connectivity display core next and visual core next (DCN and VCN). It is highly likely to be made for facilitating GPUs for crypto mining.

Navi 10 GPUs for crypto mining

Leading IT website Phoronix revealed AMD’s device ID as 0x731E that is not associated with any of the current GPUs and open-source Linux drivers as “navi10 blockchain SKU”. While the new GPUs for crypto mining lot is not expected to be out anytime before early 2021, driver patches are expected to be seen in Linux 5.11. The new drivers come with the display and visual cores disabled by default, making them all the more suitable for crypto mining.

The virtual gold rush started a few years ago when it was far easier for crypto miners to earn easy profits by using specialized graphic processing units to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Other the years with halvings in play, the mining profits have been cut down while the demand has increased.

While the initial mania of earning huge profits through crypto dealing with little to no stake has diminished over the years with regulators coming in as well as limitations to buying specific graphic units, there are still several excavators offering false hopes to prospective crypto users looking to make it big with this blockchain technology.

Graphic Processing Units (GPU) tweaked specifically to match crypto miners’ needs are expected to help earn better profits. This also means graphic card sales currently in low numbers need crucial and constant monitoring, specifically those designed not so much for gaming but as a gateway into the crypto mining world. In a bid to limit the increasing profits of crypto miners, NVIDIA corporation, a GPU manufacturer, has also suggested to cut off graphic card retailing.