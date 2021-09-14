TL;DR Breakdown

The narrow Bollinger Bands on the 4-hour price analysis indicate that Klaytn is experiencing little volatility.

We anticipate KLAY/USD to rise and move higher in the next 24 hours.

Klaytn is trading in a promising trend with a slight price increment.

Klaytn price analysis: General price overview

Klaytn price analysis chart is positive today since both a high and low were established over the previous 24 hours. As long as the $1.20 support holds, we anticipate KLAY/USD to rise and move higher.

The buyers are battling back for the lead as the price of Monero continues to rise, according to the 1-day Klaytn price analysis chart. KLAY/USD market has been very volatile this past week; however, the coin is in a continuous drop momentum.

Klaytn has been trading in bullish momentum in the past week, recording a three percent increase. 5-day KLAY/USD price analysis chart shows that the green candlesticks have outnumbered the red ones meaning bulls are controlling cosmos trading sessions.

Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency heat map is trading with mixed results as some digital assets have recorded gains while others are on the red zones recording significant drops. Today, the most prominent digital asset is trading positively with an increment of almost one percent from yesterday’s price. The second-largest digital asset is trading bullishly. However, there are signals that the coin might start trading in a bearish trend. Cardano is trading in a bearish trend, recording more than a 3 percent price decline. Klaytn is trading in a promising direction with a slight price increment.

KLAY/USD 4-hour chart: KLAY prepares for another rally?

Source: TradingView

The narrow Bollinger Bands on the 4-hour price analysis indicate that Klaytn is experiencing little volatility. When the KLAY/USD price has fallen below the lower Bollinger band, meaning the market is unfavorable. On the four-hour price analysis chart, it appears that the sellers have entirely overwhelmed the bulls and a bear trend.

The MACD line has crossed over the four-hour price chart’s red signal line, indicating a possible surge. The green candlesticks have outnumbered the red candles, suggesting that the coin is in an upswing with no sign of stopping until it reaches its objective of $2.

Klaytn Price analysis: Conclusion

Klaytn price analysis is positive for today as a slightly higher low was set overnight after a brief spike higher. Since buyers have regained control today, we expect KLAY/USD to continue moving higher and try to reach the next resistance at $1.45.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.