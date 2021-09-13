TL;DR Breakdown

Klaytn price analysis is indicating bullish signals on the daily chart

KLAY/USD build support below $1.30

KLAY saw retracement to $1.35 earlier today

Klaytn price analysis is bullish for today as both a higher high and low was set over the last 24 hours. Therefore, as long as the $1.20 support holds, we expect KLAY/USD to increase and move towards further highs.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market traded in the red over the last 24 hours as bears took over the market momentum overnight. The market leader, Bitcoin, has declined by 3 percent, while Ethereum remains shed 6 percent. Solana (SOL) is among the worst performers, with a loss of 8.42 percent.

Klaytn price movement in the last 24 hours: Klaytn retraces to $1.20

KLAY/USD traded in a range of $1.2978 – $1.3390, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 2.32 percent and totals $105 million, while the total market cap stands at $3.64 billion, ranking the coin in 48th place overall.

KLAY/USD 4-hour chart: KLAY prepares for another rally?

On the 4-hour Klaytn price analysis chart, KLAY/USD looks to close bullish in preparation for further upside over the next 24 hours.

Klaytn price prediction is bullish today as a slightly higher low was set over the last 24 hours. Overall, KLAY/USD has gained more than 100 percent over the past month after a new swing low was set around $0.950 on the 20th of July.

Since the previous major swing high was broken earlier this month, the overall market structure has turned bullish again, and we can expect a lot more upside past the current high that was set yesterday.

However, after a strong rally early yesterday, the bulls were exhausted, failing to see much further upside above the $1.40 mark. Over the past few days, Klaytn’s price has established strong support, from which we should see a rally higher over the next 24 hours, with the $1.45 resistance as the next target.

Klaytn Price Analysis: Conclusion

Klaytn price analysis is bullish for today as a slightly higher low was set overnight after a brief spike higher. Since bulls have regained control today, we expect KLAY/USD to continue moving higher and try to reach the next resistance at $1.45 next.

