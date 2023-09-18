Islamic Coin Launches Public Sale On Republic

Description Zug, Switzerland, September 18th, 2023, Chainwire Islamic Coin has launched its Reg D Token Offering to the Public with OpenDeal Broker LLC, dba THE CAPITAL R (“ODB”) – a subsidiary of Republic. ISLM (Islamic Coin token) is a digital money that adheres to Shariah principles and emphasizes ethical values. This synergy encompasses support from Republic … Read more

Zug, Switzerland, September 18th, 2023, Chainwire

Islamic Coin has launched its Reg D Token Offering to the Public with OpenDeal Broker LLC, dba THE CAPITAL R (“ODB”) – a subsidiary of Republic.

ISLM (Islamic Coin token) is a digital money that adheres to Shariah principles and emphasizes ethical values. This synergy encompasses support from Republic to showcase Islamic Coin’s market entry strategy. The collaboration also engages Republic Crypto – Republic’s crypto advisory services by customizing tokenomics, DAO governance, and sustained economic utility value for the Islamic community. Furthermore, the engagement between Republic Crypto and Islamic Coin is supported by establishing relationships with potential strategic partners, exchanges, and market participants.

Following this public launch, members of the international Islamic Coin community will enjoy various benefits, including opportunities for providing liquidity, staking their holdings, and earning tokens during the liquidity mining phase.

Recently, the team has raised $193M in private sales, including ABO Capital, DF 101, A195 and Optic Capital. In addition to these partnerships, Islamic Coin has forged an exclusive integration with DDCAP Group including their network of over 300 Islamic banks.

Islamic Coin is powered by HAQQ Network, a Shariah-compliant blockchain network, and caters to the world’s 1.9 billion Muslim population and beyond. 10% of each Islamic Coin issuance is dedicated to charitable causes.

The HAQQ and Islamic Coin platforms are supported by leaders from the royal families of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the project is backed by experts in Islamic and traditional finance from Wall Street and the City of London.

Form CRS: Client Relationship Summary

This offering is facilitated by OpenDeal Broker LLC, dba THE CAPITAL R (“ODB”)

*Please note, only US Accredited Investors will be able to participate in this offering.

This is a speculative, risky investment and may be illiquid or pricing may substantially fluctuate in value. You may lose money.

Disclaimer: https://republic.com/islamic-coin-disclaimer

Anastasiia Kulibaba

Islamic Coin

anastasiia@inputpr.com

