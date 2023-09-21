Indonesia’s Leading Crypto Exchange Pintu Exceeds 6 Million Downloads

Description Jakarta, Indonesia, September 21st, 2023, Chainwire Pintu, the pioneering mobile-first crypto wallet and trading platform, is celebrating after hitting a milestone of six million downloads. The popular crypto trading app is transforming how Indonesians engage with Bitcoin and other digital assets with its innovative features. Designed with the goal of being the simplest and most … Read more

Jakarta, Indonesia, September 21st, 2023, Chainwire

Pintu, the pioneering mobile-first crypto wallet and trading platform, is celebrating after hitting a milestone of six million downloads. The popular crypto trading app is transforming how Indonesians engage with Bitcoin and other digital assets with its innovative features.

Designed with the goal of being the simplest and most user-friendly crypto app in Indonesia, Pintu has garnered the trust of millions, making their journey into the digital currency world effortless.

In 2022, Indonesia saw its crypto investor count surge to over 12 million, according to figures from the BAPPEBTI. With its diverse population and rapidly growing tech-savvy audience, the country needed a crypto app that was not just functional but also trustworthy. Pintu has met this need, as demonstrated by the record number of Indonesians who now use its mobile app to swap digital assets.

With a mission to make cryptocurrency more accessible to every Indonesian, Pintu is bridging the gap between the Rupiah and crypto. The platform’s intuitive user interface and emphasis on in-app educational content ensure that newbies and seasoned crypto investors find what they want.

Launched in April 2020, Pintu aims to offer a reliable and innovative presence in the Indonesian crypto market. As one of the select few platforms officially licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) under the Ministry of Trade, Pintu has set the gold standard for crypto trading in the country. With minimum trading transactions as low as Rp 11,000, Pintu provides accessible crypto investments for anyone.

Since launching, Pintu has unveiled a number of complementary features including Pintu Earn, where users can collect an APY on specific crypto assets, disbursed hourly without any lock-up period. Additionally, with Pintu Staking, users can enjoy exclusive perks by staking their Pintu tokens. The platform has also enhanced its payment channels, streamlining the process of fund deposits and withdrawals.

In addition, Pintu has developed Pintu Academy and Pintu News. Pintu Academy serves as an educational platform, guiding newcomers through the complexities of crypto trading, introducing them to core crypto principles, and imparting knowledge on sustainable investment and risk management. Pintu News, meanwhile, offers up-to-the-minute news on cryptocurrency, covering price forecasts, coin developments, and project insights.

With over 6 million app downloads, Pintu has cemented its position as the preferred regulated crypto exchange for a large number of Indonesians. Its seamless integration with major banks and e-wallets further reinforces this trust, ensuring users experience smooth on and off-ramp transactions. For individuals who are enthusiastic about spot trading, the platform offers access to more than 200 tokens, and features like earning and staking are easily accessible for those trying to get the most out of their cryptocurrency investments.

Another reason why so many Indonesians have elected to trade with Pintu is its commitment to user experience. Pintu’s user-centric design and functionality have clearly resonated with users, earning it praise for being the simplest and easiest cryptocurrency platform in Indonesia.

Website | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Aplikasi

Public Relations

Moch. Yoga Samudera

PT Pintu Kemana Saja

yoga@pintu.co.id

