Alchemy Pay secures first U.S. Money Transmitter License in Arkansas

In a significant move towards expanding its global footprint, cryptocurrency payment gateway Alchemy Pay has been granted a Money Transmitter License in the state of Arkansas. The license, issued by the Arkansas Securities Department on September 13, allows the Singapore-based firm to offer a range of financial services, including crypto-to-fiat transactions, in the state.

A milestone in regulatory approvals

This license marks a pivotal moment for Alchemy Pay, as it is the first license the company has received in the United States. The firm joins a growing list of authorized cryptocurrency companies in Arkansas, such as Coinbase, Jack Dorsey’s Block, MoonPay, and bitFlyer exchange.

Alchemy Pay’s ecosystem lead, Robert McCraken, emphasized the company’s commitment to compliance, stating that substantial time and effort had been invested in securing licenses across various countries and regions. The firm has also acquired operating licenses in markets like Indonesia and Lithuania and is in the process of obtaining Money Transmitter Licenses in other U.S. states.

Expanding global services

Founded in 2018, Alchemy Pay aims to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto economies. The platform currently supports transactions between fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. With a presence in 173 countries, including Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and India, the company has been making strides in global expansion. Earlier this year, Alchemy Pay was listed as a compliant service provider within Mastercard’s Site Data Protection program and was officially recognized as a service provider by Visa.

The acquisition of the Arkansas license is part of Alchemy Pay’s broader strategy to penetrate the U.S. market. The company plans to extend its services to American users, thereby contributing further to its mission of connecting the fiat and crypto worlds. This development comes on the heels of Alchemy Pay’s recent collaborations with global payment giants Mastercard and Visa, solidifying its position as a key player in the rapidly evolving digital payment landscape.

The Money Transmitter License in Arkansas serves as a crucial stepping stone for Alchemy Pay’s U.S. expansion plans. As the company continues to secure local regulatory approvals, it is well-positioned to play a significant role in the integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream financial systems.