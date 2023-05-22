Hashflow price analysis: Bearish flux drives the price to $0.424

TL;DR Breakdown

The Hashflow price analysis reveals a persisting downward trajectory as a significant downward movement has been registered today. The bearish momentum has exerted a considerable adverse influence on the cryptocurrency’s value, leading to a substantial and noteworthy decrease in price. The prevailing bearish wave has brought the HFT/USD value down to the critical threshold of $0.424, thereby creating a highly favorable environment for bearish market participants. Consequently, the cryptocurrency’s overall trend has been characterized by a notable and continuous descent.

HFT/USD 1-day price chart: Price abruptly steps down to $0.424 after unwavering success

The one-day Hashflow price analysis has delivered surprising outcomes for buyers, with an unexpected downward movement observed. The bearish momentum has been robust, pushing the price down to the $0.424 level within the past 24 hours. While the price had displayed stability in the previous week, it is now on a declining trajectory. The moving average indicator currently sits at $0.451, signaling a downward trend. Notably, there is a recorded price deficit of 5.72 over the last 24 hours, accompanied by a substantial increase in trading volume of more than 29 percent.

HFT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

The current price chart displays a red candlestick, indicating a loss in the cryptocurrency’s value. Notably, the Bollinger bands have undergone changes throughout the day. Presently, the upper band reflects a value of $0.545, while the lower band shows $0.398. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) curve has declined to 32 due to the prevailing bearish trend, highlighting increased selling activity within the market.

Hashflow price analysis: recent developments and further technical indications

Based on the four-hour Hashflow price analysis, support appears to be on the horizon as the price has shown signs of improvement over the past four hours. While cryptocurrency has been experiencing a notable overall decline, there has been a recent shift towards a bullish stance. Currently, the price is reaching the $0.424 level, which still lies considerably below the moving average value of $0.442.

HFT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

Heightened volatility has caused a shift in the Bollinger Bands average, which is now resting at $0.450. Moreover, the upper Bollinger band has positioned itself at $0.475, while the lower Bollinger band sits at $0.424, a level the price has recently rebounded from. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score currently stands at 33, having recovered from the border of the oversold zone. However, the score remains relatively low, indicating persistent bearish pressure.

Hashflow price analysis conclusion

As per the one-day and four-hour Hashflow price analysis, the cryptocurrency value has experienced a downgrade, reaching the $0.424 level. This decline comes as a surprise to buyers who were expecting continued stability in price trends, especially considering the previous week’s performance. Unfortunately, cryptocurrency finds itself in a precarious position with a prevailing bearish trend. While there has been a slight recovery in the price over the last four hours, the overall trajectory remains tilted towards the bearish side.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.