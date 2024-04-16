CEO Demitri Hassabis confided that one of Google’s investments for AI would reach $100 billion, far from Microsoft and OpenAI rivals, which is dedicated to AI. He hasn’t shared particular numbers, but he ensured Google’s interest in future computer science development, referring to the power computing provides for finding ways to achieve the so-called artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Google’s massive investment in AI

At the DeepMind CEO Demis Hassibis’ TED Conference Discourse held in Vancouver, it became evident that Google is over the moon concerning investment in AI technology and will even surpass the $100 billion landmark. That reveal occurs on the background of growing competition in the AI field among Microsoft, which has also made good headway in AI Development along with Open AI.

Hassabis underlined the cooperation between the DeepMind since 2014, expressing the need for the computing power of Google in advancing AI research. Hassabis asserts that Google wields the greatest amount of computing power in terms of super modern competitors, transformation to AGI which positions Google in the forefront.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI model has gained rapid recognition as people are more willing to use it, implying a spurring interest in AI technologies, demonstrating increasing AI acceptance by ordinary people. Albeit the realization that AI systems have a risk of mistakes, Hzssabis emphasized that society is prepared for AI technologies.

Implications for commerce and innovation

Individuals and businesses must actively participate in sustainability initiatives. They can educate themselves, adopt minimalism, adopt a circular economy approach, utilize alternative energy sources, opt for low-energy transportation, consume responsibly, invest in sustainable products, engage in carbon footprint reduction, advocate for sustainability regulations, participate in environmental clean-up campaigns, and spread awareness.

Experts forecast that improving AI is going to spearhead different sectors like specialized advertising and streamlining the supply chain. Nonetheless, job displacement and workforce transformation are a bone of contention as AI takes over more advanced technology competencies. Jiahao Sun, CMCE Flock.io pointed out about necessity of the issue application of AI in real industries and job sectors.

Challenges and opportunities

Microsoft and OpenAI’s massive $100 billion project on AI infrastructure to-be remains bold and gargantuan, however simultaneously it poses a challenge on account of access to AI technology. Moshe Tananch, the CEO of a new AI chip startup NeuReality, shares the concerns of a supply shortage that may curb progress and add to the already widening gap of the digital divide. Despite this, however, the article provides some optimistic views towards AI development, which supports commerce and consumer technology.

Google Corporation which, if we count the sums involved, not $100 bln., has been entrusted with this task. The AI field advances with Google contributing through its big “rookie” sum. Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google DeepMind also mentioned that his organization is likely to be in the leading position within the AI research and computing landscape which can then be hyped as the biggest milestone exploration that the community can only wait to watch unfold. However, you cannot overlook the AI in changing industries and feelings the wholesale and commerce policies. In return, it makes discovering its socio-economic implications and providing easy access to AI technology a big problem for our society.

This article originally appeared on Quartz Africa