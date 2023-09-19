France and Germany’s expansion strategy for the EU

TL;DR Breakdown

As the tides of change sweep over Europe, with its geopolitical complexities and challenges, France and Germany have risen to take the lead. They’re at the forefront, presenting transformative strategies to reshape the EU, particularly in light of its anticipated expansion. And while their intentions might seem grand, it’s imperative we dig beneath the surface to fully grasp the magnitude and implications of their proposals.

A Bold Vision for an Expanding Bloc

France and Germany have unrolled their blueprint for the EU’s future, emphasizing three core areas: decision-making, democracy and rule of law, and financial autonomy.

The proposal advocates for a more integrated approach to decision-making, suggesting that majority voting be the new norm for nearly all state decisions. This change could drastically alter the power dynamics within the EU, shifting it from a traditionally consensus-driven entity to one where majorities rule. It’s a call for unity, but also one that may sideline dissenting voices.

On the legal front, they’re pushing for more stringent rules around democracy and the rule of law. Their emphasis? It’s on enhancing the EU’s authority to penalize member states that stray from the union’s core values. As part of this thrust, they’re advocating for the EU to have more control over funds, especially when it comes to member states that fail to uphold the rule of law. This move, while seemingly prudent, would necessitate treaty changes, potentially opening Pandora’s box of constitutional challenges and debates.

Then there’s the matter of the EU’s budget. While the exact figures remain undisclosed, the fact that they’re seeking an expansion is evident. With more funds, the EU could arguably respond better to crises and fund its various initiatives. But from where will these funds come? And at what cost?

Setting the Stage for Discussions

All these ideas aren’t mere musings. They’ve set the stage for intensive discussions among EU’s leadership, with an informal summit slated for next month in Spain’s Granada.

What’s striking is that this report, though commissioned by France and Germany, is a product of collective insights. It draws from the perspectives of current EU members as well as those states eager to join.



Thu Nguyen, one of the contributing authors, asserts that the recommendations, while aligning the bloc for expansion, are also a reaction to Europe’s tumultuous context. But one can’t help but question, is this strategy truly for Europe’s benefit or does it serve the interests of its strongest members?

A Controversial Side Note

While the expansion and reforms dominate talks, a contentious debate simmers beneath. Ministers are expected to reject a Spanish motion to include more regional languages as official EU languages. The undercurrents of such decisions, while seemingly minor, echo larger sentiments of cultural preservation versus integration.

Meanwhile, outside this strategic narrative, Italy grapples with its migrant challenge. Their approach? Increasing migrant detention centers. But reports reveal the grim reality of these facilities: squalor, neglect, and abysmal living conditions. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s commitment to expand these centers, despite their criticized state, is a testament to the desperate measures nations might resort to in the face of surging challenges.

France and Germany’s strategy for the EU is bold and expansive. But as with all grand designs, it requires scrutiny. The changes proposed, while potentially leading to a more cohesive and powerful bloc, also carry risks. As the EU stands at this crossroads, the decisions made now will indelibly shape its future. And as ever, while leaders strategize, it’s the people who will live with the consequences.

