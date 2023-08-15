European Blockchain Convention 9, set to be Europe’s largest blockchain event in 2H 2023

Description Barcelona, Spain — European Blockchain Convention 9 is set to be Europe’s largest blockchain event in 2H 2023, surpassing all its previous editions since the event was launched in 2018. Ready to welcome 5,000 attendees, EBC9 is scheduled for October 24-27, 2023 at the vibrant city of Barcelona, ahead of the highly anticipated El Clasico … Read more

Barcelona, Spain — European Blockchain Convention 9 is set to be Europe’s largest blockchain event in 2H 2023, surpassing all its previous editions since the event was launched in 2018.

Ready to welcome 5,000 attendees, EBC9 is scheduled for October 24-27, 2023 at the vibrant city of Barcelona, ahead of the highly anticipated El Clasico clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid over the weekend.

A roster of 300 founders, CEOs, and industry experts are scheduled to give talks at the event, including:

Lars Bakke Krogvig – Co-Founder at Nansen

Ambre Soubiran – CEO at Kaiko

Manuel Nordeste – VP, Fidelity Digital Assets at Fidelity

Alfonso Gomez – CEO at BBVA Switzerland

Mounir Benchemled – Founder at ParaSwap

Coty de Monteverde – Head of Crypto & Blockchain at Banco Santander

Richard Muirhead – Founding Partner at Fabric Ventures

Tim Grant – Head of EMEA at Galaxy Digital

Laurence Arnold – Head of Innovation at AXA Investment Managers

Christoph Hock – Managing Director at Union Investment

Jon Fink Isaksen – Head of Policy, EMEA at Uniswap Labs

Barbara Schlyter – Head of Digital Products at DWS

Robby Yung – CEO at Animoca Brands

Tim Walther – Manager Metaverse & NFT, Volkswagen

Niccolò Bardoscia – Head of Digital Assets at Intesa SanPaolo

Adam Gagol – Co-Founder & CTO at Aleph Zero

Guénolé de Cadoudal, Head of Digital Assets at Credit Agricole

Nathalie Oestmann – COO at Outlier Ventures

Alex Odagiu – Investment Director at Binance Labs

This year’s agenda will cover a wide range of topics, including the regulatory challenges in Europe and globally, the surge in adoption of digital assets, stablecoins, CBDCs, privacy, the institutionalization of crypto, DeFi, sustainability, tokenization, and the ascent of AI.

“We have seen a significant increase in registrations and interest from exhibitors and sponsors alike after the overwhelmingly positive feedback we got from our previous edition. Building on that momentum, we are moving EBC9 to Fira Barcelona, a much larger venue”, shared Victoria Gago, co-founder of European Blockchain Convention. “Fira Barcelona, being the largest convention centre in Spain, offers ample space for more exhibitors, a greater variety of content, and engaging experiences”.

In addition to panel discussions and workshops hosted across 3 stages, the program includes:

3.000sqm exhibition area for sponsors and exhibitors

ask-me-anything sessions with speakers

a 1-to-1 meeting area

5 themed networking lounges to help people connect with each other

a hackathon

a startup competition

an investor meetup

an art gallery

“We are extremely excited to bring together the worlds of TradFi, Digital Assets, and Web3”, shared Daniel Salmeron, co-founder of the event. “The participation of so many traditional banks and financial institutions demonstrates their commitment and optimism about the future of crypto and digital assets”.

To learn more about European Blockchain Convention, including sponsorship, ticketing details, and the full list of speakers, visit the official website at www.eblockchainconvention.com.

About the European Blockchain Convention

Launched in 2018, European Blockchain Convention is the most influential blockchain event in Europe, connecting industry professionals, startups, and technology leaders. The event provides a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaborations, and exploring the vast potential of blockchain, crypto, and digital assets.