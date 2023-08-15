Polkadot and Cosmos Dwindle as VC Spectra’s Investment Potential Magnifies

Description Polkadot (DOT) remains range bound, capped by significant bearish pressure, and Cosmos (ATOM) struggles with significant declines in both usage and market price. On the other hand, VC Spectra, a decentralized hedge fund platform, continues to make waves with consecutive highly successful funding rounds. Let’s explore the latest with Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM), and VC … Read more

Polkadot (DOT) remains range bound, capped by significant bearish pressure, and Cosmos (ATOM) struggles with significant declines in both usage and market price. On the other hand, VC Spectra, a decentralized hedge fund platform, continues to make waves with consecutive highly successful funding rounds.

Let’s explore the latest with Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM), and VC Spectra (SPCT).

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

Polkadot (DOT) Stuck Trading Sideways

Polkadot (DOT) has recently been experiencing a bearish trend, trading between $5 and $5.65. Attempts to breach this range prove unsuccessful, with bulls buying the dips and bears selling on rallies.

Gavin Wood revealed his vision for Polkadot 2.0 at the Polkadot Decoded Conference held on June 28, 2023. This forthcoming Polkadot (DOT) version most significantly affects para-chain auctions. These alterations propose a shift that could potentially impact the platform’s dynamics and, possibly, DOT’s price.

Polkadot (DOT) faces resistance from bears as it seeks to push above moving averages. A downturn from these averages could elevate the risk of Polkadot (DOT) dropping below $4.83, potentially leading DOT to descend to $4.60.

Conversely, Polkadot’s (DOT) rise above the moving averages could signal the range’s continuation. This could drive Polkadot’s (DOT) ascent to $5.33 and further to the resistance at $5.64.

Cosmos (ATOM) Deals with Serious Churn

The Cosmos (ATOM) Hub finds itself in a dilemma after validators running different node versions caused an unexpected pause in Neutron, a blockchain integrated into the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem.

The disagreement centers around whether these validators should face penalties for disrupting the Cosmos (ATOM) network. While some argue for penalties, over 91% of voters in the Cosmos (ATOM) community have opposed that course of action.

Cosmos (ATOM) has been on a consistent downward trajectory for most of 2023. Notably, Cosmos (ATOM) dropped from $15.15 on February 9, 2023 to $8.39 on August 13, a substantial 44.8% decrease.

Cosmos (ATOM) has repeatedly struggled to regain higher levels, facing resistance around the $13 mark. Despite the grim outlook, however, Cosmos (ATOM) is projected to reach $10 by the end of the year.

VC Spectra Outperforms Amid Unfavorable Market

Establishing itself as a pioneer, VC Spectra (SPCT) is redefining the landscape of investments in early-stage cryptocurrency projects. VC Spectra (SPCT) provides investors an easy path to substantial returns by offering investors entry to exclusive presales of highly promising cryptocurrency projects.

VC Spectra (SPCT) places a strong emphasis on investor safety and implements a range of protective measures to this end. These include venture capitalists and risk managers to handle all screening processes. Furthermore, VC Spectra (SPCT) employs token vesting schedules and lock-up periods, effectively preventing market manipulation and unfair token allocation.

VC Spectra’s SPCT token is built upon the BRC-20 standard of the Bitcoin blockchain and is designed to be deflationary. This design entails the periodic reduction of a portion of the total SPCT supply, resulting in increased scarcity of the remaining tokens, potentially driving up their value.

With VC Spectra’s (SPCT) ongoing public presale now at Stage 2, SPCT is being offered to investors at an enticing price of $0.011, signifying a growth of 37.5% compared to its Stage 1 price of $0.008.

Investors buying in Stage 2 have the potential to realize gains of 627% as the presale aims to achieve a target of $0.08 per SPCT token by its conclusion. Furthermore, a limited-time bonus of 25% can be claimed if you decide to invest in VC Spectra (SPCT) in Stage 2.

So, what are you waiting for?

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

Learn more about the VC Spectra presale here:

Buy Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund