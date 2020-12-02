TL:DR Breakdown

ETH price steadily bullish to beyond $600

Resistance level set at $635

Price walls seen on Binance at $600 to $610

Low volatility seen as Ethereum progresses bullishly

Ethereum price prediction: set to break $600 – but bulls expected to meet resistance

Ethereum (ETH) price has skyrocketed over the past couple of months and now sits – at the time of writing – at $597.42. Following suit of the Bitcoin (BTC) price decline on the 26th of November 2020, ETH price dipped to below $500 towards $480 but has since seen a strong recovery toward $600.

As Ethereum 2.0 (dubbed ‘Serenity’) steadily enters the crypto space, ETH popularity has been accordingly on the rise in response. As the long-awaited release of Eth 2.0 sails across the horizon, ETH prices have continued to remain bullish – essentially doubling in price since early September.

