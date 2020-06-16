The queen of cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH price movement followed the king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC closely into the recent dip. Ethereum price went as low as $218 while the BTC price fell below the $9000 mark on the 15th of June.

Ethereum price chart by Trading View

Ethereum price charts have been displayed a very similar movement as the Bitcoin price charts while the king may have seen some divergences. ETH price when as high up to $233.60 at one point but unable to sustain the high it fell back down. At the time of writing the queen of cryptocurrency is trading hands at $229.55.

Ethereum price movement: What to expect?

Trading View analyst Nathan Black believes that the queen of cryptocurrency may be showing some bleak tendencies while failing to hold the grounds above $230 mark, it is only a temporary move.

Ethereum price chart by Trading View

Nathan believes that the strongest support is found at the $217 mark while the strongest resistance is found at the $252 mark. However, he is optimistic that the queen of cryptocurrency would easily move past the current hurdles and towards the $240 mark.

While another analyst, John Scam shares similar sentiments in his analysis. John sees strong resistance at the $247 mark while he is also confident that the ETH price would continue to rise out of the current hurdles and onto new highs even if they are below the $250 mark. Cautious trading is advised as always to keep your investments secure.

