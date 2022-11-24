Ethereum price analysis: ETH hovers around $1,200 as bullish momentum builds up

Ethereum price analysis indicates ETH opened the daily trading session with a slight increase, reaching highs of $1,199.48 during the day. From there, it dropped slightly to a low of $1,176 before bouncing back up toward its current price of around $1,200. Ethereum price action has been relatively bullish in the last few hours as it has firmly reclaimed the key psychological level of $1,200.

The primary catalyst behind the recent price movement has been the positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market as a whole. Ethereum has shown great strength recently, continuing to resist negative changes despite a strong downward pull. This is good news for the market, which has been facing problems due to major events like the collapse of FTX and other companies.

Ethereum price analysis on a daily chart: Sideways movement

The ETH price has been relatively stable over the past few hours. The sideways movement is indicative of a bullish trend, which should continue as long as the market continues to hold up. The key support level is currently at $1,160.00 and resistance levels are present at $1,200.00 and $1,220.00.

The market has experienced low volatility in the last 24 hours, trading in a range of $1,165.22 to $1,211.63. This means that ETH is unlikely to face any major changes until the market becomes more active. According to the Ethereum price analysis, ETH is likely to consolidate in the short term and then increase moving forward. ETH/USD pair is building momentum that could lead to an upward price movement in the next few hours and the moving average lines are crossing to give a bullish signal.

ETH/USD 1-day price chart, Source: Tradingview

The 50-day moving average line is above the 100-day moving average, indicating an uptrend. The MACD is also giving a bullish signal and RSI fluctuates in the overbought zone at 39.57. The Stochastic line is heading up and the oscillator value is at 42.89, which signals an imminent price increase. In terms of technical indicators for the ETH/USD pair, it seems that a bullish movement will be forthcoming in the short term. The $1,200 level also represents a significant psychological level that must be overcome for any further gains to be made.

Ethereum price analysis on a 4-hour chart: Bullish momentum builds up

Ethereum price analysis indicates that ETH has been steadily gaining traction in the last 4 hours and looks poised to continue this upward movement as positive sentiment. Ethereum is up by 2.89% over the past 24 hours as the bulls are slowly building momentum and the ETH/USD pair could continue to remain above $1,200.

The 4-hour chart is positive up to $1,200.00 with immediate resistance at the psychological level of $1,220.00 followed by strong resistance at $1,240 while the key support is supported at $1,160.00 in case it breaks the current upward movement.

The market is showing signs of a bullish trend, which is going to run the price above $1,200 as soon as it reaches an active trading period. A bearish reversal could take place if ETH moves below $1,160.00 but this is unlikely considering the recent positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market.

ETH/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: Tradingview

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fluctuates around the overbought zone at 55.02 and has a few indicators of divergence which indicates that ETH price movement could be followed by a correction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is increasing with a signal line at 1.83 and a MACD line at 0.079, indicating a bullish trend.

The ETH price is likely to continue its positive movement as the MACD indicator shows a bullish crossover. The ETH/USD pair could break $1,200 and achieve steady gains in the next few hours if it maintains momentum.

Ethereum price analysis conclusion

ETH price analysis indicates that Ethereum is experiencing a strong bullish trend at the moment, which should continue as long as the market remains active. The next few hours will be critical for Ethereum price movement, and it is likely that we will see strong gains as long as there are no major changes in the cryptocurrency market.

