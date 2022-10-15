logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continued to decline, $1,275 support to be tested overnight

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 10 15
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD peaked below $1,350 yesterday.
  • Selling pressure still strong.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen lower high set below $1,350 and a continuous decline over the last 24 hours. Therefore, ETH/USD is ready to slide even lower and attempt to break past the $1,275 support.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continued to decline, $1,275 support to be tested overnight 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 0.86 percent, while Ethereum 1.27 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market followed close by.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum retraces to $1,275

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,280.18 to $1,307.82, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 49.66 percent, totaling $7.26 billion, while the total market cap traded around $158.2 billion, resulting in a market dominance of 17.25 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to continue even lower?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see constant selling throughout the day, likely meaning that Ethereum will decline even further overnight.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continued to decline, $1,275 support to be tested overnight
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has traded with steady selling pressure over the past weeks. After previous low around $1,275 was broken, a massive spike lower was shortly seen towards the $1,200 support.

Shortly after a massive reaction higher resulted in a move back above previous local highs until resistance was found again at $1,350. From there, selling pressure swiftly returned, slowly leading back below $1,275 support.

Considering that Ethereum price is yet to show signs of bullish rejection, we expect further decline to follow overnight. Likely ETH/USD will drop even lower and swiftly drop as low as the $1,250 support.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen steady decline over the last 24 hours without no signs of reversal. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to drop even lower and target the $1,250 mark later in the weekend.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on Siacoin wallet, Pi Wallet, and LTC Wallet Review.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continued to decline, $1,275 support to be tested overnight
15 October, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA value sinks to $0.3673 low after bearish drive
15 October, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Bearish trend building up as DOT battles with resistance at $6.16
15 October, 2022
2 mins read
Tezos price analysis: XTZ remains consistent at $1.367
15 October, 2022
2 mins read
Weekly Crypto Price Analysis 15th Oct: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, and XRP
15 October, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Weekly Crypto Price Analysis 15th Oct: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, and XRP
15 October, 2022
2 mins read
Konami pushes for Web3 adoption with new moves
15 October, 2022
2 mins read
The Role of Water150 in Connecting Macro-Trends between the Traditional and Crypto Space
15 October, 2022
2 mins read
Key Ethereum rival gets listed on exchange giant Coinbase
14 October, 2022
2 mins read
Blockchain.com announces plans to cut Russians from its services
14 October, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us