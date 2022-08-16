logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly trades sideways at $1,900, another surge lower incoming?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 08 16
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD continued to consolidate overnight.
  • Lower local highs are still set.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a retrace to $1,900 and not a lot of reaction higher as consolidation was formed around $1,900. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace even lower and look to push towards the $1,800 next support.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly trades sideways at $1,900, another surge lower incoming? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, declined by 1.39 percent, while Ethereum by 1.94 percent. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) was the top performer for the day, with over 14 percent gain as a strong spike higher was seen earlier.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum forms consolidation

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,862.74 to $1,926.60, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 21.47 percent, totaling $16.27 billion, while the total market cap trades around $229 billion, resulting in market dominance of 20.09 percent.

ITB Widget Example


ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH still targets $1,800 next?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see consolidation formed as recovery did not follow overnight, indicating that further retrace can be expected over the next days.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly trades sideways at $1,900, another surge lower incoming? 2
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has seen a strong new swing high set over the past days. After several days of strong bullish momentum from the $1,680 support, a gain of over 20 percent was reached on Sunday.

From there, ETH/USD retraced to $1,900 before quickly spiking to set a lower local high below $2,000. Later another attempt to retrace followed below the $1,900 mark, indicating that selling pressure is still strong.

However, for now, the Ethereum price has failed to break lower as consolidation began early yesterday. Since then, ETH/USD has failed to move higher several times, indicating that another drop lower will follow to the $1,800 next major support.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen consolidation over the last 24 hours as bulls failed to take over after a strong decline early yesterday. ETH/USD will likely continue moving sideways over the next hours before enough momentum is gathered to break towards the $1,800 support.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly trades sideways at $1,900, another surge lower incoming?
16 August, 2022
2 mins read
4 Helpful Apps That Can Help You In Crypto Business
16 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Chiliz, and Zcash Daily Price Analyses – 16 August Morning Price Prediction
16 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - August 16th
16 August, 2022
2 mins read
VPN For Crypto Trading: Why You Needed It?
16 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best Twitter thread of the day - August 16th
16 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 16th
16 August, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto lender Hodlnaut appeals for creditor protection in Singapore
16 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - August 15th
15 August, 2022
2 mins read
Gold tokenized in Brazil: Legislative official proposes crypto project
15 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us