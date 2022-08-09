logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH pivots at $1,800, swiftly retraces?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 08 09
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD consolidated below $1,800.
  • Strong retracement seen towards $1,680.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong higher high set at $1,800 and a consolidation that turned into a break lower over the past hours. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace further and looks to decline below $1,680.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH pivots at $1,800, swiftly retraces? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 4.46 percent, while Ethereum 5.98 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the top altcoins have followed close by.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum breaks previous high

ETH/USD traded between $1,700.88 to $1,802.08, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 111.29 percent, totaling $16.52 billion, while the market cap trades around $208.35 billion, resulting in a dominance of 18.93.

ITB Widget Example


ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to break $1,680?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Ethereum price action trading with strong selling pressure over the past hours, indicating that a break below the $1,680 support will soon follow.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH pivots at $1,800, swiftly retraces?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has traded with strong bullish momentum over the past few days as a new swing high was reached around $1,800. ETH/USD moved into consolidation and swiftly broke past the $1,760 support.

From there, ETH began to decline rapidly earlier today, leading back towards the previous local low at $1,680. Currently, bears are trying to break even lower, likely resulting in further selling pressure until the end of the day.

Overall, we expect Ethereum price action to set another local higher low soon and begin setting a base for the next push higher, likely above the $1,800 resistance as the overall, several-week momentum is still bullish.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a substantial decline from previous resistance as the $1,800 mark served as resistance. Therefore, we expect further retrace and another higher low to be set over the next few days.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH pivots at $1,800, swiftly retraces?
09 August, 2022
2 mins read
Litecoin price analysis: Price levels down to $60.05 as bearish pressure prevails
09 August, 2022
2 mins read
Australia starts 1-year pilot to explore CBDC use
09 August, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX declines to $27.9 maintaining bullish dynamics
09 August, 2022
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD illustrates bearish dynamics at $8.40
09 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

BitMEX executive pleads guilty in court
09 August, 2022
2 mins read
Singapore’s crypto lender Hodlnaut shuts down
08 August, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius withdraws motion to rehire CFO at $92,000 a month
08 August, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto.com earns license of operation in South Korea
08 August, 2022
2 mins read
Elon Musk drags Twitter to court for fraud
07 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us